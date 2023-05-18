In addition to redistricting, three Supreme Court cases that bear watching | North Carolina

(The Center Square) – While much attention is rightly reserved for the Moore v. Harper redistricting case, the U.S. Supreme Court also has three other North Carolina cases under consideration tax revenues, criminal justice and racial discrimination in university admissions.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue faced a deadline Wednesday to respond to a Supreme Court petition from the Wisconsin-based Quad Graphics, which alleges the department lacks authority to assess sales tax on business transactions that occur outside of the state.

The Revenue Department assessed $3 million in sales tax and penalties on the business in 2018. Quad Graphics contends that violates Supreme Court precedent. The North Carolina Supreme Court found in favor of the Revenue Department in a 6-1 ruling in December, prompting the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Quad Graphics is backed in the appeal by the NC Chamber Legal Institute, National Federation of Independent Businesses, National Association of Manufacturers, Council on State Taxation, and others.

U.S. Supreme Court justices could also take up Diaz-Tomas v. North Carolina, dealing with prosecution of drunken driving offenses in the state. North Carolina law allows prosecutors to file a dismissal with leave if a defendant misses a court date, which removes the case from the court docket until the district attorney requests its return.

Two DWI defendants argue prosecutors leverage the situation to leave cases in legal limbo unless defendants plead guilty and waive their right to appeal. Their attorneys and the libertarian Cato Institute are asking the high court to consider the case, which resulted in a unanimous state Supreme Court decision against the plaintiffs in November.

District attorneys essentially revived a practice that was declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967, according to the petition.

“Cato’s concern in this case is defending the jury trial as the presumptive means of adjudicating criminal charges and ensuring that the serious problem of coercive plea bargaining is not exacerbated by procedural mechanisms designed to achieve quick and easy convictions,” the think tank wrote in a supporting brief.

The U.S. Supreme Court is also slated to decide Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, which centers on the question of whether institutions of higher education can use race as a factor in admissions. Students for Fair Admissions alleges UNC’s admissions policy designed to promote diversity is discriminatory.

Justices, which heard oral arguments in the case in October, will look at whether UNC’s race-conscious admissions process violates the 14th Amendment. A U.S. District Court upheld UNC’s admission policy, finding it survived strict scrutiny and was consistent with Supreme Court precedent.

Requiring that people, not just citizens, in similar circumstances be treated the same under the law is the underlying element of the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to hold the case in abeyance when the Supreme Court granted review.

The case was initially consolidated with a similar case challenging the admissions policy at Harvard University, but the Supreme Court later severed the two cases.

