Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral





At the funeral service for Tyre Nichols, family and friends paid tribute to him with songs and emotional speeches while also calling for police reform following his brutal beating by Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, spoke lovingly of her son, flanked by Rev. Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, and her family. She urged Congress to pass police reform, believing her son was sent on an assignment from God and has now fulfilled his task. Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton also spoke, passionately asking Congress to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which includes the creation of a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct and a ban on no-knock warrants. Nichols’ mother called on lawmakers to pass reforms, stating that action was needed to avoid further tragedies. Other families of Black men and women killed by police were in attendance and joined the call for reforms. Crump, who represents Nichols’ family, questioned why the police officers could not see the humanity in his client. The officers involved have since been fired and charged with murder, with their specialized unit disbanded. Nichols was remembered as a loving father, skateboarder, and amateur photographer who was always quick to greet his family with a sunny hello.

