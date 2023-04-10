Imam Is Stabbed While Leading Prayers at New Jersey Mosque

The group member, Sikander Khan, mentioned that the assault came about simply after morning prayers started, when a person leaped ahead and stabbed Mr. Elnakib again and again.

Mr. Khan, a Paterson town worker who’s co-chairman of the Muslim caucus of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, mentioned that Mr. Elnakib underwent surgical procedure and was once in solid situation however that he had liver harm.

Mr. Khan mentioned the attacker, who were to the mosque to worship earlier than, was once unknown to different congregants and was once now not an “active member.”

“Nobody really knew him,” Mr. Khan mentioned. “We don’t know what the motive behind his action is.”

“He would come in and kind of sit isolated away from everyone else and didn’t really communicate with anyone,” Mr. Khan added. “We’re extremely baffled and confused about why he would do such a thing. Our prayers are with the imam and his family and wish him quick recovery.”