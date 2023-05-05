Illinois lawmakers warn of the rising costs to care for undocumented immigrants | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Some Republican lawmakers are warning that the strain of providing health care and other services for undocumented immigrants will overwhelm Illinois’ health care and overall budget.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said since August, the state has provided $240 million for arriving migrants being transported from places like Texas.

“To make sure that we were providing the services necessary,” Pritzker said. “We’re talking about shelter, we’re talking about food, we’re talking about health care.”

Pritzker and the Illinois Immigrant Impact Task Force released a report examining various issues affecting immigrant and refugee communities, sharing recommendations the state can take to improve services to immigrant communities. The task force identified 13 issues in the legislation ranging from citizenship assistance, business development, education access, discrimination prevention, immigration detention, COVID-19 relief, language access programs, and more.

“We believe that Illinois can be a model for the rest of the country in supporting immigrant communities,” state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, D-Chicago, said. “By following many of the recommendations outlined in this report, we can ensure that every Illinois resident has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our state’s vibrant communities.”

A recent report by the Illinois Department of Health Care and Family Service shows that it will cost about a billion dollars to provide health care to undocumented immigrants in 2024. The report estimates for 2024, there will be an additional 108,000 undocumented immigrants needing care, far exceeding earlier estimates.

State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said Illinois is the only state in the country that fully covers health care for undocumented immigrants ages 42 and older.

“When they’re crossing the border and they realize they have health conditions, they know there is one state to come to when you have health issues,” Syverson said.

Syverson warned when the COVID-era policy Title 42 allowing immigrants to be quickly expelled lifts next week and the U.S. border opens up even more, Illinois will be inundated. He said if the Biden Administration is going to allow immigrants to flow over the border, then federal taxpayers should pick up the tab.

“If they are going to keep the border open, then they should be paying for those costs, not asking Illinois taxpayers to put aside programs for the disabled, seniors and our own residents to provide high quality health care for people from other countries,” Syverson said.