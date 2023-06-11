Ileana D’Cruz shares blurry picture with boyfriend as she pens a beautiful note for him; netizens say, ‘He’s Katrina Kaif’s brother’

Ileana D’Cruz’s being pregnant announcement created somewhat a stir onlinenetizens wondered her about who’s the daddy of the kid as the actress is single. She even confronted a lot of trollingwhich the actress was once ready foras she embraces her first pregnancyshe has penned down an appreciation note for her boyfriend with this blurry picture of them in combination alongside with the lengthy note the place she calls him his rock. Ileana is tremendous elated with her pregnancyshe is playing this present beautiful segment of her lifestyles. And via sharing the beautiful note for her boyfriendshe praised him for being there with her during this adventure. Ileana is because of ship her child this yearshe can’t wait to carry her infant.

Ileana D’Cruz shares blurry picture with boyfriend as she pens a beautiful note for him.

Ileana’s post reads” Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming.”.

She additional provides” And things just feel hopeless. And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankfulnot be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough… And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now – I think that’s enough. And on the days I forget be kind to myselfthis lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

As Ileana dropped this postnetizens are questioning who this guy ismany are guessing if that is Katrina Kaif’s brotherwhom Ileana was once related up with. This revelation was once made via Karan Johar on his display Koffee With Karan 7. It has been reported that Sebastein Laurent Michel is in a courting with Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruzhe goes to be the satisfied father of the child. With thisKatrina Kaif is all set to grow to be a bua. Ileana had introduced her being pregnant simply two months agoher fanatics had been tremendous satisfied for her after she shared this just right news.

