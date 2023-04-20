Thursday, April 20, 2023
Ikea plans $2.2 billion U.S. expansion, adding eight new stores

Ikea is making plans a $2.2 billion U.S. growth that can upload eight stores and shore up the furnishings chain’s logistics community, a transfer that would be the store’s greatest U.S. growth for the reason that first retailer opened close to Philadelphia 38 years in the past.

Along with the new stores, the funding will determine 9 “plan and order” issues ― smaller stores considering customer support and furnishings supply ― in addition to 900 new pickup places, in keeping with a news release Thursday. Staffing the new places will upload 2,000 jobs around the United States.

