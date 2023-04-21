Ikea opening 8 new US stores in latest expansion







Ikea is making plans to speculate $2.2 billion in the US, its largest-ever funding in the rustic. The Swedish furnishings corporate will use the investment to open 8 new stores and 9 smaller “plan and order points” throughout America over the following few years, in addition to 900 new pick-up places. These “plan and order points” permit consumers to devise and talk with design experts sooner than ordering. The expansion will end result in the advent of two,000 jobs. Ikea didn’t specify places for the new stores. The corporate already has 50 US stores, two “plan and order points”, and a lot of pick-up places.

Ikea may be modernizing its present stores to permit for extra parcel deliveries.

According to Tolga Öncü, Head of IKEA Retail: “More than ever before, we want to increase the density of our presence in the US, ramp up our fulfillment capacities and make our offer even more relevant to local customers’ needs and dreams.” Ikea opened its first US retailer in 1985 in Pennsylvania and now serves 31 markets globally.