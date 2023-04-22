Identities of fallen officers, suspect revealed

Wisconsin authorities on Monday identified the Cameron and Chetek police officers who were killed during a traffic stop on Saturday, as well as the suspect involved in the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday identified the two officers as Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23. Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement experience, while Scheel had about one year of law enforcement experience.

The suspect has been identified as Glenn Douglas Perry, 50.

The bodies of the two police officers were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies Monday morning and were escorted back to the funeral home in Barron, Wisconsin.

What happened

At approximately 3:38 p.m. Saturday, Breidenbach and Scheel conducted a traffic stop in Cameron, Wisconsin, based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver, Perry, after a report of concerning behavior.

During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. Breidenbach and Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Perry was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.