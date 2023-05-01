Idaho’s move to resurrect firing squad ‘makes sense’ as ‘quickest, surest’ death penalty option, expert says





The search warrant for Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, has been unsealed by a Washington judge. The documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in Kohberger’s apartment and office. Idaho is looking to use the firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection for prisoners sentenced to death. Deborah Denno, a Fordham Law School professor and leading expert on the death penalty in the US, supports the bill but suggested giving death row inmates a choice between the two methods. The firing squad is deemed more humane and the least prone to error in comparison to other execution methods.

