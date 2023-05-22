Idaho murders suspect arraigned, judge enters not guilty pleas





In a up to date CBS News document, it used to be printed that the suspect within the Idaho murders case, Bryan Kohberger, used to be arraigned on Monday. Kohberger used to be charged with the stabbing deaths of 4 school scholars. During the arraignment, the judge entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger’s behalf because the accused remained silent when requested for his pleas. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano reported at the complaints.

