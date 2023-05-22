Idaho college murder suspect Bryan Kohberger expected to be arraigned

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing 4 Idaho college scholars in an early morning assault, is expected on Monday to seem for an arraignment.

Kohberger, 28, is expected to input a plea when he seems in courtroom in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday. His listening to is scheduled for 9 a.m. native time, in accordance to courtroom information.

He was once indicted final week on fees that incorporated 4 counts of first-degree murder and one depend of housebreaking, in accordance to the paperwork filed in Latah County District Court.

- Advertisement -

Bryan Kohberger, proper, seems at a listening to in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Pool by means of Getty Images, FILE

Prosecutors allege that Kohberger, a Ph.D. pupil at Washington State University’s division of prison justice and criminology, broke right into a area the place six University of Idaho scholars have been staying early on Nov. 13, 2022.

- Advertisement -

He is claimed to have killed Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. Two different scholars who have been in the home on the time survived and weren’t handled as suspects.

In the months for the reason that murders, prosecutors have laid out proof that incorporated Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra allegedly passing by way of the sufferers’ area a number of occasions prior to the murders, in accordance to courtroom paperwork.

The suspect’s cellular phone were on path to Moscow, however was once grew to become off from 2:47 a.m. to 4:48 a.m., a time-frame all through which the murders have been dedicated, police mentioned.

- Advertisement -

DNA matching Kohberger’s was once discovered on a knife sheath left on one of the crucial sufferer’s beds, officers mentioned.

Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing 4 University of Idaho scholars in November, was once riding from Washington to Pennsylvania when he was once pulled over by way of Indiana State Police earlier than his arrest. Indiana State Police

Kohberger, who’s from Pennsylvania, drove around the nation after the tip of the semester. He was once arrested on Dec. 30 at his folks’ house within the Pocono Mountains. He agreed to be extradited to Idaho in early January.

Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, who represented Kohberger within the extradition listening to, mentioned in a commentary on the time that his shopper “is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro, Mary Kekatos, Nadine El-Bawab, Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this document.