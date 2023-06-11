ICYMI: Governor Hochul’s Op-Ed in Buffalo News: Fighting to Keep New Yorkers Safe from the Scourge of Gun Violence

Today, the Buffalo News revealed an op-ed via Governor Kathy Hochul for Wear Orange Weekend, an annual commemoration of the lives misplaced to gun violence. The textual content of the op-ed is to be had beneath and will also be seen on-line here.

On the weekend of June 2-4, other folks round the nation got here in combination and wore orange to honor sufferers and survivors of gun violence. Wear Orange Weekend used to be first identified in 2015 to commemorate the existence of Hadiya Pendleton, who used to be shot useless in Chicago at the age of 15.

This yr’s Wear Orange Weekend comes simply one year after the racially motivated mass capturing at a grocery retailer in my homeland of Buffalo, which claimed the lives of 10 blameless other folks. That ache used to be nonetheless uncooked when but every other gunman killed 19 youngsters and two lecturers at an fundamental college in Uvalde, Texas, simply 10 days after the assault in East Buffalo.

These tragic scenes have turn into horrifyingly well-liked. This yr on my own, our nation has persevered greater than 250 mass shootings and just about 18,000 lives misplaced to gun violence. Guns are actually the main purpose of loss of life for youngsters and youths in America. An complete era has been compelled to issue concern of gun violence into their on a regular basis lives.

My No. 1 precedence as governor is to be sure New Yorkers really feel protected the place they are living. That’s why I labored with legislators in Albany to move a landmark gun protection bundle lower than a month after the assault in Buffalo, which reinforced our current gun rules and closed essential loopholes to assist save you long run tragedies.

A yr later, we all know those rules are serving to to save lives and New Yorkers really feel more secure thank you to the motion we now have taken to offer protection to them alternatively we will. Last June, we reinforced our pink flag rules and expanded who’s eligible to petition for orders of coverage to stay weapons away from individuals who could be a threat to themselves or to others.

And we are simply getting began. This yr’s enacted funds displays our endured dedication to removing gun violence in New York State with $347 million for evidence-based gun violence prevention tasks—a $120 million build up from closing yr’s historical determine.

We’ve integrated $36.4 million to develop our Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative and $25 million to make bigger our SNUG outreach program, which makes a speciality of neighborhood engagement and beef up for younger other folks coping with trauma related to long-term publicity to gun violence. We’ve additionally allotted an unparalleled $70 million to assist communities reply to incidents of gun violence, together with $50 million for neighborhood capital wishes.

There is an immediate correlation between common sense gun rules and lives stored. The proof is apparent – states with more difficult gun rules have decrease charges of gun deaths. New York now has the fourth-lowest gun loss of life charge in the nation – 4 occasions less than Texas.

But there may be nonetheless extra to do. As we watch for much-needed nationwide gun rules, states want to step up and do extra. That’s why I proceed to battle lately for the answers we’d like to save lives the next day.