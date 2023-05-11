Thursday, May 11, 2023
I-95 will close southbound at 836 tonight – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Drivers who intend to take Interstate 95 on Thursday evening will have to be expecting lane closures and a detour within the southbound lane at State Road 836.

Southbound visitors will be closed from 11:45 p.m. in preparation for the relocation of a crane around the interstate.

The interruption of the State Road 836 freeway is very important for the duty to be finished effectively.

The operation is scheduled to be completed by means of 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

