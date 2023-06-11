I-95 Interstate Overpass Collapses in Philadelphia After Tanker Fire

Part of Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia was once close down in each instructions early on Sunday morning after a tanker truck believed to be wearing gas stuck hearth, inflicting a part of the freeway to cave in, officers mentioned.

The cave in left the government scrambling for methods to ease the trip on Monday morning in addition to for weeks to return and assessing what choices they needed to make up for the lack of this phase of busy freeway, which carries about 160,000 cars day-to-day.

A tanker motive force was once on an offramp of Route I-95 North when a crash or different incident sparked a hearth underneath the freeway lanes, which run overhead, mentioned Brad Rudolph, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“That structure quickly collapsed with the heat of the fire as big as it was,” he mentioned. “And then the southbound structure was also shut down because it was compromised by the fire as well.”