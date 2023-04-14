Husband sentenced to life in prison in wife’s 13-year cold case murder

A Minnesota pass judgement on sentenced a person to life in prison with out parole Thursday for the demise of his first spouse, 13 years after police stated he shot her over their monetary troubles and lied to investigators that it came about throughout a house invasion.

Several of Heidi Firkus’ family and friends gave emotional sufferer statements ahead of the pass judgement on sentenced her husband Nick Firkus, 40, for his crimes. For years, Nick Firkus maintained he used to be blameless and {that a} mysterious house intruder used to be concerned in her demise. However, investigators discovered there used to be not anything to again up his alibi and located proof that he lied to his spouse about their money owed.

“Every homicide is a deep tragedy. This case is particularly egregious not only because of what a wonderful person Heidi was but also how long frankly it did take to bring Nicholas Furus to justice,” Elizabeth Lamin, the assistant district lawyer for Ramsey County, Minnesota, stated.

- Advertisement - Nick and Heidi Firkus are observed in this undated circle of relatives photograph. Courtesy Firkus Family

On April 25, 2010, Heidi Firkus referred to as 911 announcing there used to be a break-in and stopped speaking after a gunshot went off, in accordance to the audio from the decision. Police discovered her lifeless and her husband wounded in the leg from a gunshot.

- Advertisement -

“20/20” will take a deep glance into Heidi Firkus’s murder and the 13-year-long investigation in an episode airing this Friday at 9 p.m. ET and streaming the next day to come on Hulu.

Nick Firkus instructed investigators that he fought over a shotgun with the intruder and that it went off, hitting each him and his spouse.

Firkus additionally instructed officials that the couple used to be going through severe monetary issues and have been set to be evicted.

- Advertisement -

No suspects have been named and no person used to be arrested for years.

However, investigators have been nonetheless having a look into Nick Firkus’ position in his wife’s demise, particularly since there have been discrepancies in his tale. There have been no indicators of a break-in in the home and most effective Nick Firkus’ DNA used to be discovered at the shotgun.

He used to be arrested in May 2021 and charged with first and 2nd level murder. Prosecutors stated that Nick Firkus killed his spouse to cover from the disgrace in their monetary troubles.

A jury convicted Nick Firkus on each fees on Feb. 10 after deliberating for 10 hours.

Peter Erickson, Heidi Firkus’ brother, blasted Nick Firkus throughout his have an effect on commentary.

“The realization quickly set in that everything Nick was telling us, betrayed who I knew my sister to be,” he stated. “The fact that he had the audacity to pedal a story that was so obviously inconsistent with Heidi’s character was and still very much as insulting and in offensive to me and everyone else who actually knew and loved her.”

Linda Erickson, the sufferer’s mom, were given emotional throughout her commentary fascinated by the years of life misplaced.

“Because of the unthinkable actions of one person, she was robbed and those who loved her were robbed of participating in that adventure with her,” Linda Erickson stated.

Nicholas Firkus will seem in Ramsey County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his sentencing listening to nearly 13 years to the day of his wife’s murder. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

Nick Firkus’ lawyers contended their shopper’s tale used to be the reality and that his wife’s demise used to be brought about via the break-in.

Nick Firkus once more reiterated his claims that he did not murder his spouse ahead of the pass judgement on sentenced him.

“I do maintain and will maintain to my dying breath,” he stated.