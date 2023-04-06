Husband: Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther suffers brain aneurysm

In an replace on Facebook, Luther’s husband stated her surgical treatment on Wednesday was once “unsuccessful” and that every other process is predicted for Friday.

DALLAS — Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who made headlines in 2020 after refusing to near her trade right through COVID-19 lockdown orders, has suffered a brain aneurysm, her husband stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

"We need some serious prayer. Shelley had a brain aneurysm last night and is having emergency surgery right now," husband Tim Georgeff stated.

In an replace on Wednesday night, Georgeff stated Wednesday’s surgical treatment was once “unsuccessful” and that every other process is predicted on Friday. Luther stays ventilated and sedated, consistent with Georgeff.

Former Texas state senator and gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines tweeted about Luther’s situation, announcing “Friends, please pray for Shelley Luther.”

Luther garnered consideration right through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after she reopened her Dallas salon regardless of county and state orders that close down non-essential companies to forestall spreading of the sickness.

During a court docket listening to, a state district pass judgement on discovered her in contempt of court docket and she or he was once sentenced to seven days in prison. She was once launched from prison early following an order from the Texas Supreme Court.

Later in 2020, she ran as a Republican for a Texas Senate seat in District 30, which covers spaces of North Texas comparable to Sherman, Denton, Weatherford and Stephenville.

She misplaced in a distinct runoff election in December 2020 to Drew Springer.

Nearly two years later, Luther additionally ran for Texas House District 62 within the Sherman house. She misplaced to incumbent Rep. Reggie Smith within the March 2022 number one.

During her 2022 marketing campaign run, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Luther confronted grievance after tweeting that “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities. No more Communists.”

“Texas Taxpayers should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP leaders,” Luther wrote in every other tweet.