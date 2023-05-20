Hurst man gets 4 years for assaulting officer at Jan 6. riot

Donald Hazard, of Hurst, was once accused of bodily attacking U.S. Capitol Police officials on Jan 6. Court paperwork determine Hazard on this pictures as he entered the Senate Parliamentarian’s workplace.



United States District Court for the District of Columbia









A North Texas man was once sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in jail Friday for assaulting law enforcement leading to physically harm all over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia introduced.

- Advertisement -

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the U.S Attorney’s Office stated in a news unencumber.

Donald Hazard, 44, of Hurst, was once sentenced to 57 months in jail for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officials.

- Advertisement -

Click to resize

Hazard pleaded to blame to the fee on Feb. 16.

- Advertisement -

In addition to his jail sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss ordered 36 months of supervised unencumber. Hazard additionally will have to pay a high quality of $2,000.

According to courtroom paperwork, Hazard was once the sergeant-at-arms of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described defense force.

In preparation for the riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, Hazard accumulated protecting equipment and different provides together with a military-style helmet, knuckle gloves, goggles, frame armor and pepper spray, consistent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

”Make positive you get my face and the whole thing in your news channel. I need the enemy to grasp precisely who’s coming after them,” Hazard stated in a video {that a} photographer recorded at the riot.

At round 2 p.m. that day, Hazard was once status below scaffolding that have been erected over the steps at the northwest aspect of the U.S. Capitol construction. As Hazard and different rioters tried to climb the stairs, they had been met by means of Capitol Police officials.

An officer approached Hazard with a purpose to pressure him again. Hazard grabbed the officer as he fell and endured to combat. The two fell down the steps and the officer hit his head and was once knocked subconscious. He additionally had accidents on his head, foot and arm — a few of which required surgical treatment.

At every other level all over the riot, Hazard complex towards a line of law enforcement officials at the west aspect of the Capitol with pepper spray in his hand.

At 2:56 p.m., Hazard entered the Capitol construction and was once within for about 5 mins. Hazard posted “selfie-style” movies outside and inside of the Capitol construction and made statements together with, “We’re here at the nation’s capitol and we’re storming it. We’re taking the Capitol. . . This is America baby.”

Hazard was once arrested on Dec. 13, 2021.

This case was once prosecuted by means of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas assisted within the case.

The case was once investigated by means of the Fort Worth Resident Agency of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office together with the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hurst Police Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police additionally assisted.

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, greater than 1,000 people had been arrested in just about all 50 states for crimes associated with the breach of the U.S. Capitol, together with greater than 320 people charged with assaulting or impeding regulation enforcement, consistent with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.

The investigation stays ongoing.