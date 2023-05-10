Hunter Dickinson explains ‘selfish’ transfer from Michigan to Kansas, implies NIL played role

Former University of Michigan basketball participant Hunter Dickinson lately dedicated to play for the Kansas Jayhawks. His determination is thought of as one of the crucial vital transfers of the NIL generation. In a up to date look on his Roundball podcast, Dickinson steered that cash played a vital role in his determination making.

In the podcast episode, Dickinson stated, “The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase. At Michigan, I got less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year.”

During his 3 seasons with the Wolverines, he used to be a three-time All-Big Ten performer. In his junior 12 months in 2022-23, he averaged 18.5 issues and 9.0 rebounds according to sport, making him fourth within the convention in issues, rebounds, and blocks according to sport.

After coming into the transfer portal, colleges equivalent to Kentucky, Villanova, Georgetown, Maryland, and several other others recruited him. Although he may have returned to Michigan, Dickinson in the end left Ann Arbor as a result of he believed it used to be what is highest for him and his occupation. He said, “I did have a legacy there, and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what’s best for me and my career, not what’s best for anyone else’s career.”

By becoming a member of Kansas, Dickinson will play for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Self and a Jayhawks crew that would turn out to be one of the vital peak groups within the nation subsequent season. Kansas recently sits on the peak spot in Gary Parrish’s newest Top 25 And 1 and has returning gamers equivalent to Dajuan Harris and Okay.J. Adams. Furthermore, the Jayhawks actually have a top-10 recruiting magnificence, led through former five-star Elmarko Jackson and previous McDonald’s All-American Arterio Morris.