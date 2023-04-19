Hundreds sign up to testify on assault weapons ban during Colorado House hearing | Colorado

(The Center Square) – A Colorado House committee on Wednesday started an estimated 12 hours of testimony from roughly 500 witnesses who registered to testify on a invoice that might ban the sale of so-called assault weapons within the state.

House Bill 23-1230 would restrict the producing, uploading, buying, promoting or moving possession of an assault weapon. It additionally would restrict an individual from possessing a rapid-fire cause activator. Individuals, gun display distributors and authorized firearms sellers would face civil consequences for violating the regulation.

The invoice additionally would make it a misdemeanor offense to possess, manufacture, import, acquire, promote, be offering to promote or switch possession of a rapid-fire cause activator.

Panels of 4 witnesses testified in particular person and by means of teleconference. Members of the House Judiciary Committee requested witnesses questions following their testimony.

Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver, and the invoice’s sponsor, started the hearing with an emotional plea for legislators to act, pausing a number of instances to regain her composure. She known as herself an abolitionist and stated the problem is nuanced and sophisticated.

“But there are some lines that are clear and this one is for me – it’s the guns,” Epps stated. “If these things were easy, they would have been done by now. But we were made for such a time as this. And we know that our silence will not protect us, won’t protect our children, or our neighbors.”

Epps discussed the way it took Colorado 10 years to undertake the Martin Luther King Day vacation and a equivalent quantity to finish the demise penalty on the state stage. However, she admitted there “isn’t any longer a path” for purchasing the invoice out of committee and to the ground.

“And that is OK with me in terms of being a stepping stone to showing that we’ll do the work to ban these weapons that have no place in our society,” Epps stated.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann testified in want of the invoice and stated the weapons within the invoice are designed to “kill as many people as possible in as short a time as possible.”

“It’s beyond comprehension that we cannot agree on this,” McCann stated. “We had a federal assault weapons ban for many years under a Republican president and the world did not come to an end. Data shows firearms deaths decreased during that time.”

There have been six folks towards the invoice for each witness in want, in accordance to Colorado House Republicans.

Hanna Hill, director of analysis and coverage for the National Foundation of Gun Rights, testified the invoice will have to be in line with the textual content, historical past and custom of the Second Amendment.

“Assault weapons bans will fail in every court where the Supreme Court’s precedent is faithfully applied,” Hill stated. “So please be aware if you pass an assault weapons ban, our lawyer is standing by with his finger on the button, ready to file this lawsuit before the ink on the governor’s signature is dry.”

Many who testified stated the committee will have to have allowed all testimony.

Committee Chairman Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, reminded all that submitting written testimony by way of the House site was once additionally to be had.

This tale is growing and is also up to date.