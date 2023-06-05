Hundreds of Gannett Journalists Walk Out

Hundreds of reporters for the rustic’s biggest newspaper chain walked off the task on Monday, accusing the corporate’s leader govt of decimating its native newsrooms, and important a transformation on the most sensible.

The walkout used to be the largest exertions motion in Gannett’s historical past, stated the union representing the reporters. It integrated staff from about two dozen newsrooms, together with The Palm Beach Post, The Arizona Republic and The Austin American-Statesman. The demonstrations are anticipated to proceed on Tuesday for some newsrooms.

The collective motion is timed to coincide with Gannett’s annual shareholder assembly, which is being hung on Monday. The NewsGuild, which represents greater than 1,000 reporters from Gannett, despatched a letter to Gannett shareholders in May urging a vote of no-confidence towards Mike Reed, the executive govt and chairman.

In the letter, the NewsGuild criticized the corporate’s merger with GateHouse Media in 2019, announcing it “mortgaged the future of our company” via loading it up with debt.