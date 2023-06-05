Hundreds of Gannett Journalists Walk Out

Hundreds of reporters for the rustic’s biggest newspaper chain walked off the task on Monday, accusing the corporate’s leader govt of decimating its native newsrooms, and important a transformation on the most sensible.
The walkout used to be the largest exertions motion in Gannett’s historical past, stated the union representing the reporters. It integrated staff from about two dozen newsrooms, together with The Palm Beach Post, The Arizona Republic and The Austin American-Statesman. The demonstrations are anticipated to proceed on Tuesday for some newsrooms.
The collective motion is timed to coincide with Gannett’s annual shareholder assembly, which is being hung on Monday. The NewsGuild, which represents greater than 1,000 reporters from Gannett, despatched a letter to Gannett shareholders in May urging a vote of no-confidence towards Mike Reed, the executive govt and chairman.
In the letter, the NewsGuild criticized the corporate’s merger with GateHouse Media in 2019, announcing it “mortgaged the future of our company” via loading it up with debt.
The letter additionally criticized Mr. Reed, who used to be in the past the executive govt of GateHouse Media and took over Gannett after the merger. The union stated his repayment — $7.7 million in 2021 and $3.4 million in 2022 — used to be a ways too prime for an organization dropping jobs and paying what the letter stated used to be “depressed wages” to the rest reporters. Gannett’s percentage value has fallen about 70 p.c within the years after the GateHouse merger.
“Gannett has created news deserts everywhere you look,” stated Peter D. Kramer, a reporter for the United States Today Network. “That’s Mike Reed’s Gannett.”
Mr. Kramer, who’s primarily based in Westchester County, stated that some Gannett journalists needed to take 2nd jobs to complement their salaries, or they only left the occupation altogether.
Lark-Marie Anton, a Gannett spokeswoman, stated in a observation that whilst the corporate disagreed with the advice to oust Mr. Reed, “Gannett remains committed to our shareholder engagement process and takes all feedback seriously.”
“During a very challenging time for our industry and economy, Gannett strives to provide competitive wages, benefits and meaningful opportunities for all our valued employees,” Ms. Anton stated. “Our leadership is focused on investing in local newsrooms and monetizing our content as we continue to negotiate fairly and in good faith with the NewsGuild.”
Ms. Anton stated there can be no disruption to Gannett’s news protection all through the paintings stoppage this week.
Gannett turned into the most important newspaper writer within the United States after its merger with GateHouse, a deal that the firms stated on the time would lead to annual charge financial savings of as much as $300 million and lend a hand them live to tell the tale the headwinds battering the news media trade.
The merged corporate, which took the Gannett title, owns USA Today and greater than 200 day by day newspapers in 43 states, despite the fact that it has closed dozens of publications because the 2019 deal.
Like many different publishers of native news, Gannett has struggled with declining income from promoting and print move. The debt load from its merger with GateHouse has additionally weighed at the corporate. Gannett stated in its first-quarter income this 12 months that it had $1.2 billion in remarkable debt.
It has attempted to provider the debt with a string of well-liked cost-cutting measures previously 12 months, together with shedding about 6 p.c of its more or less 3,440-person media department in December. According to securities filings, Gannett’s paintings pressure has nearly halved since November 2019.
The NewsGuild stated The Austin American-Statesman’s newsroom had 41 workers this 12 months, down from 110 in 2018. In that very same length, The Arizona Republic’s newsroom in Phoenix had shriveled to 89 staff from 140, whilst The Milwaukee Sentinel were reduce to 82 from 104.
“You have communities that go uncovered, and when things go uncovered it allows people to abuse their positions,” stated Kaitlyn Kanzler, a reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record in Northern New Jersey.
Jon Schleuss, the president of the NewsGuild, stated in a observation that Mr. Reed “doesn’t care one bit about a long-term strategy to invest in the company by investing in journalists.”
“They need support and resources to make sure our communities have the local news needed to keep our democracy thriving,” Mr. Schleuss stated. “Instead, Reed’s singular focus has been on stuffing his own pockets.”
Gannett stated this 12 months that it had surpassed two million digital-only subscriptions. In its first-quarter income file for 2023, Gannett stated it generated $10.3 million in benefit, when put next with a loss of $3 million in the similar length remaining 12 months, and projected income of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion for the 12 months.