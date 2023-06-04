Monday, June 5, 2023
Hundreds dead in India train disaster

Reports have emerged of a catastrophic train disaster in Eastern India, ensuing in the deaths of an estimated masses of passengers, with numerous others maintaining important accidents. Multiple passenger trains collided and due to this fact derailed, leaving in the back of a scene of inconceivable devastation. Updates at the state of affairs can also be acquired from our esteemed broadcast spouse, the BBC, thru their correspondent Archana Shukla. Stay knowledgeable on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting by way of enabling browser notifications.

