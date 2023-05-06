How to watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

New York Knicks will probably be enjoying towards the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff match-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat has gained the final 3 house video games.

The Regular Season Records stand at New York 47-35 and Miami 44-38. The Current Series Standings are Miami 1, New York 1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Miami Heat will play towards the New York Knicks within the Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center on Saturday. The Heat are having a look ahead to keeping up their successful streak.

During their fresh playoff game towards the Knicks, Miami misplaced the game 111-105. However, the Heat noticed a number of gamers upward thrust to the problem and make noteworthy performs. Caleb Martin, who scored 22 issues along side 8 rebounds, used to be the highest performer for the Heat.

With one victory apiece, Miami and the Knicks are all tied up in Game 3. Therefore, it’ll be very thrilling to see who wins this a very powerful matchup. Check out CBS Sports after the game to in finding out.

Odds

Miami are thought to be a three.5-point favourite towards New York, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/beneath low at 208.5 issues.

