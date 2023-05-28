How to Use ChatGPT on Android and iOS

Most of you could have most likely already used ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that has taken the web by way of typhoon. While more than a few AI chatbot competition briefly popped up, OpenAI’s ChatGPT stays essentially the most a hit and refined.





For a protracted whilst after ChatGPT’s release, it was once handiest obtainable via its internet app. If you sought after to get right of entry to ChatGPT on your smartphone, it will even be via a browser. But there are different ways to get right of entry to ChatGPT on your smartphone, beginning with the authentic ChatGPT App for iOS.

Using OpenAI’s Official ChatGPT App

ChatGPT is to be had for iOS, with the Android model rolling out quickly. Here’s how you’ll use it:

Download and set up the authentic ChatGPT app from the App Store. Once it is put in, open and log in together with your OpenAI account. Tap Continue on the Welcome web page.

Now you’ll get started the usage of ChatGPT as you might on your laptop. If you can not obtain the app as a result of it is unavailable for your space, you’ll check out the usage of ChatGPT throughout the internet browser way or obtain the third-party apps indexed beneath.

Using ChatGPT Through a Smartphone Web Browser

If you are the usage of an Android, you’ll use your telephone’s internet browser to get right of entry to ChatGPT (a minimum of till the authentic ChatGPT Android app launches). You want to create an account, release the site via your smartphone internet browser, and you are excellent to cross.

Open any internet browser and discuss with chat.openai.com, the authentic ChatGPT site. Login the usage of your credentials (or enroll for those who are not but registered). Once you are completed signing up/logging in, you’ll be able to be greeted by way of a couple of disclaimers concerning the chatbot. Tap Next for all of those, and then faucet Done to get started the usage of ChatGPT.

Like the desktop model, you’ll get right of entry to earlier conversations, improve to ChatGPT Plus, and even allow darkish mode. You can get right of entry to those settings by way of tapping the menu icon within the top-left nook of your display.

Using ChatGPT Through Siri Shortcuts

Siri is a smart digital assistant however cannot cling a candle to ChatGPT. However, for those who ever sought after Siri to be extra succesful, you’ll mix ChatGPT with Siri. This way comes to Siri Shortcuts, API keys for ChatGPT, and a bit of persistence. Make certain you have already got an OpenAI account earlier than you continue.

Please word that this technique calls for you to upload a cost way to your OpenAI account, which is able to then be charged based totally on how a lot you utilize ChatGPT. To perceive this higher, take a look at ChatGPT API pricing and make sure that you know the way API tokens paintings.

Open the SiriGPT shortcut page, and your iPhone will ask you to open the report within the Shortcuts app. From right here, faucet Add Shortcut. Get your OpenAI API keys by way of visiting platform.openai.com. Then, log into your OpenAI account, and faucet the menu icon (3 horizontal strains) within the top-right nook of your display. Tap your profile icon on the backside of the menu, then faucet View API keys. Next, faucet Create new secret key and faucet the replica icon to replica it to your clipboard. Tap OK to shut the window. You should upload this API key to the SiriGPT shortcut we put in previous. Open the Shortcuts app, to find the SiriGPT brief, and faucet the 3 dots to edit the shortcut. Paste your API key instead of the Add API Key Here placeholder textual content. Go again to the Shortcuts menu and faucet the SiriGPT shortcut. It will ask your permission to allow Speech Recognition for the shortcut. Tap Allow. Run the shortcut once more and ask it a query. Another pop-up will seem asking you to permit the shortcut to ship textual content to the OpenAI API. Tap Always Allow. Finally, you’ll be able to now get a solution within the voice of Siri. Tap Done or Ask Again if you wish to have to give it any other suggested.

That’s without a doubt numerous paintings, and whether or not it is price it is dependent on how a lot you utilize the shortcut. At its worst, it is a neat social gathering trick, however at its perfect, you could have the ability of GPT for your arms, now with the voice of Siri powering it. Again, this isn’t essentially the most handy manner of having access to ChatGPT, however it is sudden how neatly it really works when it does.

Third-Party ChatGPT Apps for Android and iOS

If the authentic ChatGPT app is unavailable for your space, third-party apps are an excellent selection. They supply a a lot more solid UI than the internet model however do not simply cross with any third-party app with “chat” and “GPT” in its identify. Most apps are rubbish and need to scouse borrow your information—or worse.

If you could have an iPhone, you must give Perplexity a check out. The app makes use of an AI-powered seek engine and replicates numerous the capability of ChatGPT—one reason why being that it is based totally on OpenAI’s GPT generation. However, its function is rather other in that this can be a seek engine, however it fulfills textual content era requests neatly. Perplexity too can supply resources for its solutions, seek the web for real-time information, and even permits you to seek by way of voice.

Download: Perplexity for iOS (Free)

If you could have an Android, cross with Nova. This third-party app, like Perplexity, may be based totally on the GPT generation from OpenAI, so you’ll be able to get identical effects. While it lacks a few of Perplexity’s capability, it options multi-language strengthen, chat historical past, and the facility to proportion your chats at once from the app.

Download: Nova for Android (Free)

Protect Yourself From Scams

Amid all of the pleasure with AI, staying on your ft is essential. You can simply fall sufferer to apps that scouse borrow your knowledge, price you for no reason why, or annoy you with a continuing barrage of advertisements.

Your perfect guess is to cross with the authentic app or use the internet model within the absence of it. But, then, the Siri Shortcuts way is excellent, too. Furthermore, if you wish to have a third-party ChatGPT app, persist with our suggestions. However, if you wish to have the most efficient revel in, stick to the authentic ChatGPT site or the authentic ChatGPT app, or check out Microsoft’s Bing AI Chat.

The Power of AI within the Palm of Your Hands

As AI grows exponentially, it is excellent to see that you’ll simply benefit from it immediately out of your telephone. Whether you utilize the authentic ChatGPT app, the internet browser model, or a third-party app, you must be in a position to get essentially the most out of those chatbots with out a lot factor. Just understand that those AI chatbots will also be with a bit of luck incorrect numerous instances. As such, it’s all the time essential to do your analysis. While AI is a useful gizmo, blindly trusting it isn’t the most efficient concept.