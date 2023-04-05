How to stay safe if approached by a police officer impersonator in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Within the final month, two circumstances in East Texas involving males pretending to be police officials had been reported.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a guy who used to be allegedly impersonating a Winnsboro Police Officer, David Browning.

“He came back up and approached myself and another detention officer that was with me and started talking in depth about being a Winnsboro police officer,” stated Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse stated this isn’t the primary individual they’ve stuck and it’s a severe crime.

“The impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony, so he’s looking at two to 10 years in the prison system and up to a $10,000 fine,” stated Hillhouse.

Most of the time, people are in simple garments and unmarked cars.

“If you feel uneasy, call your local law enforcement agency, call dispatch, tell them what’s going on, report what’s going on, report what you are seeing,” stated Hillhouse.

It is necessary that if a suspicious automotive is following you, don’t accelerate and check out to break out.

“Number one is call law enforcement and see if they can identify because if it is a peace officer in the State of Texas they are gonna be in contact with their dispatch,” stated Hillhouse.

In Coffee City, police are on the lookout for a one that has even pulled drivers over.

Officials stated the impersonator could also be dressed like an officer.

“Which is a higher charger where you have to display some kind of insignia or attempt to stop someone,” stated Hillhouse.

These circumstances are uncommon. Sheriff Hillhouse stated the believe isn’t misplaced with legislation enforcement.

“We’ve got a great community here in Henderson County. They support law enforcement and whenever they have any concerns, they don’t have any problems reaching out to us and try to work through anything that comes their way,” stated Hillhouse.

The Coffee City Police Department continues to be inquiring for lend a hand in discovering the person. He is described as a white guy between 25 and 35-years-old, round 5’6” and between 165-190 lbs. He has been observed riding a black Tahoe with crimson and blue lighting fixtures.

The guy reportedly pulled other folks over in Tyler and Coffee City whilst dressed in a tan or brown uniform.