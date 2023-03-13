How to pick a winning March Madness bracket

There’s by no means been a best bracket for the NCAA’s event. But possibly 2023 may well be the 12 months any person predicts the entirety proper.

WASHINGTON — If you might be like lots of the nation, you most likely did not depend on a No. 8 seed attaining the nationwide name recreation ultimate 12 months — or a No. 15 seed making it to the Elite Eight.

This season, after all, selecting the March Madness bracket comes with its personal set of attainable pitfalls. How do you account for accidents at Houston and UCLA? Can protecting champ Kansas make some other run after shedding handily within the Big 12 Tournament ultimate? Is this the 12 months you’ll be able to believe the Big Ten?

Here’s a technique to cross with the bracket:

SOUTH REGION

First Four: Texas A&M Corpus Christi over Southeast Missouri State.

First around winners: Alabama, West Virginia, San Diego State, Virginia, Creighton, Baylor, Utah State and Arizona.

- Advertisement - Maryland was once terrific at house this season and now not excellent at the street. At a impartial website, the Terrapins get a tricky first-round matchup in opposition to a West Virginia crew ranked seventeenth by Ken Pomeroy.

Second around winners: Alabama, Virginia, Baylor, Arizona.

The seeds cling in around two. Bob Huggins may have some tips up his sleeve in opposition to the Crimson Tide, however Alabama will have to have a bonus taking part in in Birmingham.

Regional semifinal winners: Alabama, Baylor.

Tony Bennett’s Virginia crew turns out like the best staff to decelerate a run-and-gun crew like Alabama, however first the Cavaliers have to get previous the primary around, which is rarely a simple task. Time to hedge a bit by means of hanging Virginia within the Sweet 16 however having the Crimson Tide advance.

Regional champion: Alabama.

The Crimson Tide play rapid and shoot a lot of 3s, and so they’re additionally probably the most most sensible defensive groups within the nation. Turnovers may well be a topic, however they’ve sufficient alternative ways to win that they’ll do one thing their soccer crew couldn’t this 12 months — succeed in the Final Four.

EAST REGION

First Four: Texas Southern over Fairleigh Dickinson.

First around winners: Purdue, Memphis, Duke, Tennessee, Providence, Kansas State, Southern California, Marquette.

At occasions this season the Big Ten felt like Purdue and about 11 bubble groups. That holds true within the first around of this area, with the Boilermakers advancing however Michigan State bowing out early in opposition to USC.

Second around winners: Purdue, Tennessee, Kansas State, Marquette.

Tennessee-Duke is a marquee second-round matchup between two of the easier offensive rebounding groups round. As effectively because the Blue Devils have performed not too long ago, the Volunteers are ranked within the most sensible 5 by means of Pomeroy and No. 8 within the nation at ShotQuality.com.

Regional semifinal winners: Tennessee, Marquette.

Zakai Zeigler’s damage will meet up with the Volunteers sooner or later, however first they oust Purdue, avenging their overtime loss to the Boilermakers within the 2019 Sweet 16. (A refresher: Carsen Edwards was once fouled on a 3-pointer within the ultimate seconds and made two unfastened throws to pressure OT.)

Regional champion: Marquette.

What a season for Shaka Smart, who coached Marquette to regular-season and event titles within the Big East. The Golden Eagles will pressure turnovers, and in contrast to a few of Smart’s groups prior to now, this is an effective staff offensively.

MIDWEST REGION

First Four: Mississippi State over Pittsburgh.

First around winners: Houston, Iowa, Drake, Kent State, Mississippi State, Xavier, Texas A&M, Texas.

Yes, that matchup between Texas and Texas A&M in the second one around is going on. Also, Drake will likely be a fashionable disappointed pick after rolling in the course of the Missouri Valley Tournament.

Second around winners: Houston, Drake, Mississippi State, Texas.

Texas is making an attempt to apply within the footsteps of Steve Fisher’s 1989 Michigan crew, which gained the nationwide name below an meantime trainer. It’ll be much less of a marvel if the Longhorns pull it off, since we’ve already observed them win the Big 12 Tournament below Rodney Terry.

Regional semifinal winners: Houston, Mississippi State.

Yes, if this comes to fruition, Houston may make the Final Four by means of beating 3 double-digit seeds in 4 video games.

Regional champion: Houston.

Obviously, the groin damage to Marcus Sasser is a large fear, however the Cougars will have to be in a position to make it in the course of the first weekend although he’s now not at complete energy, and assuming he returns ahead of too lengthy, Houston is the most productive crew on this area.

WEST REGION

First Four: Nevada over Arizona State.

First around winners: Kansas, Illinois, Saint Mary’s, UConn, TCU, Gonzaga, Northwestern, UCLA.

Rick Pitino vs. UConn indisputably brings again some Big East recollections. It’s a tricky draw for Thirteenth-seeded Iona.

Second around winners: Illinois, Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga, Northwestern.

The Big Ten at all times turns out like a polarizing league on this match, so right here’s a prediction: Zero Big Ten groups succeed in the Elite Eight, however Illinois and Northwestern take out the highest two seeds within the West. Let the new takes fly.

Regional semifinal winners: Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga.

The West Coast Conference’s second of glory.

Regional champion: Gonzaga.

The Zags come into this event on a roll and with out the large expectancies of seasons previous. Pencil them in for but some other Sweet 16 — and a Final Four as effectively.

FINAL FOUR

Semifinal winners: Alabama, Houston.

If Alabama makes it this some distance, the scrutiny could also be much more intense for a program that’s been within the news for a lot of the unsuitable causes in recent times. Former Alabama participant Darius Miles and some other guy were indicted on capital murder charges for the January taking pictures dying of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. A police investigator testified last month that Miles texted Crimson Tide famous person Brandon Miller to convey him his gun that evening. Miller has now not been charged and has endured to play.

Houston-Gonzaga can be a attention-grabbing matchup, however the Zags nonetheless aren’t nice defensively. The Cougars are the extra well-rounded crew.

So that may arrange an Alabama-Houston name recreation, with the Crimson Tide satisfied to push the pace and the Cougars completely comfy in a rock battle.