How to make chia seed pudding: A 4-step recipe

Get ready to ditch your boring breakfast and snack routine and say hello to the ultimate superfood pudding that will make your taste buds sing with joy! Chia seed pudding is not only delicious, but it’s also packed with fiber, protein, and a whole lot of nutrients to keep you going throughout the day. Chia seed pudding is the latest craze to hit the health and wellness scene, and it’s not hard to see why. This scrumptious and versatile snack is incredibly easy to make, and it can be customised to your liking with an endless array of toppings and flavour combinations. Let’s take a look at how to make chia seed pudding.

Unlike other puddings out there this one is extremely nutritious too and something that your dietician might recommend to you. Shocking, right? Chia seed pudding is a great addition to any diet, especially for those looking to increase their fiber and protein intake. It’s also a fantastic option for those with dietary restrictions, as it can easily be made vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free. So, if you’re looking for a healthy and satisfying snack, chia seed pudding is the way to go! Here are some health benefits of chia seed pudding.

Benefits of chia seed pudding:

1. High in fiber: Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber, which can help promote digestive health and keep you feeling full and satisfied.

2. Rich in nutrients: Chia seeds are loaded with vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for strong bones and teeth.

3. Low in calories: Chia seed pudding is a low-calorie snack that can be enjoyed guilt-free. It is also a great alternative to high-sugar desserts.

4. Source of protein: Chia seeds are a good source of plant-based protein, which can help build and repair muscle tissue.

5. Versatile: Chia seed pudding can be customized to suit your taste preferences. You can add different types of milk, sweeteners, and toppings to create a variety of delicious flavors.

How to make chia seed pudding?

Ingredients:

* 1/2 cup chia seeds

* 2 cups of unsweetened almond milk (you can also use any other type of milk or plant-based milk)

* 1-2 tablespoons of honey, maple syrup, or any other sweetener (optional)

* 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)

* Fresh fruit, nuts, or other toppings of your choice

Method:

Step 1

In a bowl, mix the chia seeds, almond milk, sweetener, and vanilla extract (if using) until well combined. Stir well to ensure that the chia seeds are evenly distributed and do not clump together.

Step 2

Cover the bowl with wrap or a lid and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight to allow the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and thicken.

Step 3

After the mixture has thickened, stir it well again to break up any clumps that may have formed. If the mixture is too thick, you can add more milk to achieve your desired consistency.

Step 4

Serve the chia seed pudding with fresh fruit, nuts, or other toppings of your choice.

Chia seed pudding is a healthy and tasty snack that is easy to make and customize. Try making it at home and enjoy the many benefits that chia seeds have to offer!