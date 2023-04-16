How to make applesauce at home: The easiest recipe you will find

Do you know what’s better than a store-bought jar of applesauce? A homemade one! Making your own applesauce is not only easy and delicious but also a great way to impress your family and friends. Plus, you will feel like a pro chef without even breaking a sweat. Applesauce is a delicious and versatile food that can be used in a variety of dishes. Let us take a look at how to make applesauce, ways to eat it and its many health benefits.

- Advertisement -

Health benefits of applesauce

Applesauce is not only tasty, but it also has many health benefits. Applesauce is a good source of fiber, which is important for digestive health and can help lower cholesterol levels. It is also low in calories, making it a good snack option for those trying to manage their weight. Applesauce contains prebiotics, which can help promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

How to make applesauce?

Ingredients:

- Advertisement -

* 6 medium-sized apples

* 1/4 cup water

* 1/4 cup sugar (optional)

* 1 tsp cinnamon (optional)

Recipe:

1. Peel the apples and core them, that is remove the middle inedible part of the fruit. Then chop them into small pieces.

2. In a saucepan, combine the chopped apples, water, sugar (if using), and cinnamon (if using). You can totally skip the sugar to make unsweetened applesauce. It will still have the sweetness of apples and will be much healthier.

- Advertisement -

3. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples are soft and tender.

4. Remove the saucepan from the stove and let the mixture cool down for a few minutes.

5. Using a blender or food processor, blend the mixture until it reaches your desired consistency. If you prefer chunky applesauce, blend it less; if you prefer smooth applesauce, blend it more.

6. Serve the applesauce immediately, warm or cold, or put it in an airtight container in the refrigerator to store for up to a week.

But if you want to store the applesauce for more than a week then canning is the way to go. Let’s take a look at how to store it in a can.

How to store or can applesauce?

Canning applesauce is a great way to preserve it for longer periods of time. To can applesauce, first, prepare the applesauce following the recipe above. Then fill the jars with the applesauce, leaving about 1/2 inch of space at the top. Wipe the rims clean with a damp cloth, then place the lids on top and tighten the bands. Place the jars in a large pot of boiling water, making sure they are fully submerged, and process them for 15 minutes. Remove the jars from the water and let them cool on a wire rack. You should hear a “pop” as the lids seal, indicating that they are properly canned. Canned applesauce can be stored for up to a year in a cool, dry place.

Ways to enjoy applesauce

Applesauce can be used in a variety of dishes, both sweet and savory. Here are a few ideas:

*As a side dish: Applesauce makes a great side dish for roasted meats or poultry. It’s also a classic accompaniment to latkes, the traditional Jewish potato pancakes.

*In baking: Applesauce can be used as a substitute for oil or butter in baking recipes. It adds moisture and sweetness to baked goods without adding as much fat or calories.

*As a snack: Applesauce is a healthy and delicious snack on its own,

especially when served chilled on a hot summer day.

*In breakfast dishes: Applesauce can be stirred into oatmeal or yogurt, or used as a topping for pancakes or waffles.

So why not give this delicious recipe a try and add some homemade applesauce to your next meal or snack?