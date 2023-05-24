How to clean 7 different types of kitchen countertops

Though it’s extra acquainted within the United States as a subject matter for tile, porcelain countertops — already standard in Europe — are gaining traction with Americans, in accordance to Lori Shapiro, public family members supervisor at countertop-maker Caesarstone. The subject matter is very sturdy, in a position to withstand scratching and tolerate prime heats. But you will have to nonetheless keep away from robust chemical substances when cleansing it, sticking to dish cleaning soap and water or merchandise with a impartial pH. One dependable choice for cussed spots, says Shapiro, is powdered Bar Keepers Friend, however don’t follow it immediately to the porcelain. Instead, sprinkle some on a moist microfiber fabric and rub it in a round movement.