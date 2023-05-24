Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
Culture

How to clean 7 different types of kitchen countertops

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
How to clean 7 different types of kitchen countertops


Though it’s extra acquainted within the United States as a subject matter for tile, porcelain countertops — already standard in Europe — are gaining traction with Americans, in accordance to Lori Shapiro, public family members supervisor at countertop-maker Caesarstone. The subject matter is very sturdy, in a position to withstand scratching and tolerate prime heats. But you will have to nonetheless keep away from robust chemical substances when cleansing it, sticking to dish cleaning soap and water or merchandise with a impartial pH. One dependable choice for cussed spots, says Shapiro, is powdered Bar Keepers Friend, however don’t follow it immediately to the porcelain. Instead, sprinkle some on a moist microfiber fabric and rub it in a round movement.

Maya Pottiger is a D.C.-based journalist who additionally covers Okay-12 schooling.

- Advertisement -



Source link

Previous article
How Celtics can position themselves to make NBA history vs. Heat: ‘All that matters is the next game’
Next article
As debt ceiling talks continue, here’s how to manage your fear, money

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks