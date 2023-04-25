How to apply for the London Marathon 2024 ballot

- Advertisement -

This yr’s London Marathon noticed its biggest-ever race happen, with many now taking a look forward to the 2024 instalment.

Over 48,000 runners took on the race from Greenwich to The Mall. This yr’s player figures noticed a large enlargement from 2022 – the place 40,643 folks took section in the match.

Kelvin Kiptum smashed the marathon path document with an excellent run to win in London on Sunday afternoon. The Kenyan triumphed with an improbable time of 2hrs 01mins 27secs. It was once the quickest ever in the capital and the 2d quickest of all time.

Sifan Hassan gained the girls’s race regardless of preventing two times and nearly throwing in the towel of the marathon. The 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic champion gained with a time of 2hrs18mins33secs.

Now that the race has come and long gone, many will now be taking a look forward to the 2024 London Marathon. But how are you able to apply to participate? And when is it? Mail Sport supplies all the solutions beneath.

When is the 2024 London Marathon?

Next yr’s London Marathon will happen on Sunday, June 21

It has historically taken position in the spring since its first race in 1981.

However, the ultimate 3 races earlier than the 2023 version happened in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How are you able to apply for the race?

The ballot for subsequent yr’s race opened ultimate weekend. Those in need of to apply shall be in a position to accomplish that by the use of the respectable London Marathon web site.

Entry for the ballot is unfastened, with packages set to shut on Friday, April 28 at 9pm. Successful candidates will in finding out of they have got been decided on earlier than the finish of June.

Those who’re a success in the ballot will then have to pay the complete access price of £69.99 to safe their position. The price for global candidates is £120 plus a £26 carbon offset levy.

Runners making use of to compete in the 2024 race could have the likelihood to donate to the London Marathon Foundation – which can make certain computerized access to a 2d ballot. For those that donate, it is going to double their possibilities of securing a place in the race.

If individuals are a success in both of the attracts, the access price is diminished to £49.99.

If you’re unsuccessful in the ballot, are you able to nonetheless compete?

Those who’re unsuccessful in the ballot, there nonetheless could also be a possibility to compete at the marathon.

There shall be a possibility for contributors to run for a charity. Every yr, a number of charities are given a collection collection of TCS London Marathon access puts via the Golden and Silver Bond schemes.

These charities will then allocate puts to runners – who will then agree to carry a undeniable amount of cash for that charity.