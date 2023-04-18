How the Rangers took two of three from the Astros in Houston | Locked On Rangers

It’s the first time the Rangers have gained a sequence in Houston since 2018.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s early, and we’ll stay pronouncing that till June as a result of Major League Baseball’s season is lengthy, and simply because one thing is occurring in April doesn’t essentially imply it is going to proceed right through the complete season.

For example, the Texas Rangers are these days main the American League West Division at 9-6, whilst the protecting World Series Champion, Houston Astros, are 7-9.

Last season, the Astros discovered themselves taking a look up at the Los Angeles Angels for the first month of the season earlier than taking on the department lead and not taking a look again.

Right now, the Rangers aren’t simplest main the department, however they went into Houston this weekend and gained two out of three video games which doesn’t typically occur. In truth, the remaining time it happened was once in 2018.

Last season, Houston completed 14-5 in opposition to the Rangers, and because 2019, they're 6-30 in Houston, so escaping Minute Maid Park with a sequence win is a huge deal, even though it's simplest mid-April.

Brice Paterik, the host of the Locked On Rangers podcast, mentioned this collection win on the newest episode of his display.

"This team feels different. It really does," Paterik said. "I've been saying it all off-season. This is just a completely different team from top to bottom (including manager Bruce Bochy). You look at how few of these guys have been here for the last few years. How many new names are being brought in from the pitching staff to these big-money hitters like Marcus Semien and Corey Seager."

He added, “It’s a completely new team that hasn’t suffered through most of the bad memories and terribleness the Rangers have suffered at the hands of the Houston Astros.”

We already discussed how the Rangers went 5-14 in opposition to the Astros in 2022 however additionally they went 5-14 in opposition to them in 2021. And in 2018, the remaining time the Rangers gained a sequence in Minute Maid Park, they completed 7-12 in opposition to the Astros.

Paterik mentioned that some other people had been fast to show that the Astros had been with out Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley this weekend—they’ll be with out Altuve for some time after he broke his thumb in the WBC. But the Rangers additionally had been with out two main avid gamers this weekend as neatly.

Corey Seager, who shall be out for a minimum of a month with a hamstring pressure, and Mitch Garver, who must be again from the 10-IL in time for the Rangers’ collection in opposition to the A’s this coming weekend in Texas.

What made this collection so thrilling for the Rangers and their lovers was once that Sunday’s game was once shut.

The recreation was once tied 0-0 heading into the 7th inning. A mixture of starter Andrew Heaney and reliever Brock Burke saved the Astros from scoring, and Framber Valdez saved the Rangers off the board till he surrendered a double through Nathaniel Lowe and a unmarried through Josh Jong, which sandwiched an E6 that allowed Adolis Garcia to succeed in base.

Then Jonah Heim labored a bases-loaded stroll to place the Rangers up 1-0. Robbie Grossman adopted that up with a unmarried, knocking Valdez out of the recreation.

The bases had been nonetheless loaded, and after Astros’ reliever Hector Neris were given a flyball and a strikeout, Marcus Semien, one of the ones big-money hitters Paterik discussed on his display, hit a grand slam into the Crawford Boxes in leftfield and broke the recreation open, striking the Rangers up 6-0.

They went directly to win the recreation 9-1 and win the collection.

So, sure, it’s early in the season, however this was once a large collection win for the Rangers, who’ve struggled for years in opposition to the Houston Astros and who want to make issues extra fascinating in the American League West Division.