How the Celtics leaned on their ‘defensive identity’ to dominate Heat in Game 5 and extend their season





During the post-game interview on Thursday evening, Boston Celtics head trainer highlighted that the key to their victory over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals was once their defensive id. Although the Heat had 51.3% taking pictures from the box and 39.1% mark from 3-point land, they have been not able to discover a comfy rhythm due to the Celtics' defensive force from the opening tip.

The Celtics’ pick-up issues have been in the backcourt or at halfcourt, which made it difficult for the Heat to get into their units. The Celtics constructed on their preliminary force and have been sensible with when and the place they helped. They have been ready to create turnovers ensuing in 27 issues, together with 13 steals.

The Celtics displayed an excellent defensive efficiency that combined power and group. Their self-discipline and rim coverage made issues tricky for the Heat, in particular at the rim the place they have been underneath league reasonable. The Celtics completed 2d in the league in defensive score this season and proved in this sport that they may be able to dial up their protection when important.

The Celtics performed with nice depth on protection and set the tone from the starting. The avid gamers have been completely locked in and their physicality on the defensive finish pressured the Heat out of their convenience zone, making it tougher for them to ranking. The Heat’s very best punch is anticipated in Game 6, and the Celtics know they will have to lift their depth over into that sport to win and power a Game 7.

Overall, the Celtics’ defensive id was once the key to their victory in Game 5. With a mixture of power and group, they displayed an excellent defensive efficiency that may be the blueprint for good fortune transferring ahead.



