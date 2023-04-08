How the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament works: Format, matchups, schedule as postseason picture becomes clearer

As a rule, human beings are obstinately resistant to switch. People as soon as refused to go into elevators and not using a human operator. A 1995 story in Newsweek decried the advantages of the rising web, characterizing it as simply a fad. Despite its persistently confirmed life-saving effectiveness, one in 10 other folks nonetheless do not put on a seatbelt in the entrance seat.

The identical is right with the NBA Play-In Tournament, which started throughout the 2020 pandemic bubble and has persisted annually since. If you’ll be able to recall, Los Angeles Lakers ahead LeBron James stated in 2021 that whoever got here up with the play-in match “needs to be fired.” Dallas Mavericks famous person Luka Doncic echoed James’ sentiment, pronouncing “I don’t see the point of that.”

- Advertisement -

Ironically sufficient, each James and Doncic may just to find the play-in match as their handiest hope for a playoff berth this season.

It seems the play-in is right here to stick, so it is value a refresher on how the entire factor works. Below you are going to to find the structure, schedule, present matchups and viewing information, with the common season set to finish on Sunday.

How does the NBA Play-In Tournament paintings?

There are 8 overall groups focused on the play-in match — seeds Nos. 7-10 from each and every convention. The No. 7 staff will host No. 8 on April 11, with the winner incomes the No. 7 seed. No. 9 will play No. 10 on April 12, with the loser eradicated from the postseason. Next, the loser of the 7-8 sport will play the winner of the 9-10 sport on April 14, with the victor incomes the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. In each matchup, the upper seed is the house staff. A little bit complicated, nevertheless it is sensible whilst you take a look at it:

Game 1: No. 8 at No. 7 (winner earns No. 7 seed)

No. 8 at No. 7 (winner earns No. 7 seed) Game 2: No. 10 at No. 9 (loser eradicated, winner advances to play loser of Game 1)

No. 10 at No. 9 (loser eradicated, winner advances to play loser of Game 1) Game 3: Winner of Game 2 at Loser of Game 1 (loser eradicated, winner earns No. 8 seed)

What is the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule?

- Advertisement -

The play-in match takes position after the conclusion of the common season and earlier than the starting of the playoffs. Here is the schedule for this postseason:

April 11 (Winners earn No. 7 seeds)

Game 1: East 8 at East 7

East 8 at East 7 Game 2: West 8 at West 7

April 12 (Winners advance, losers eradicated)

Game 3: East 10 at East 9

East 10 at East 9 Game 4: West 10 at West 9

- Advertisement -

April 14 (Winners earn No. 8 seeds)

Game 5: Game 3 winner at Game 1 loser (East)

Game 3 winner at Game 1 loser (East) Game 6: Game 4 winner at Game 2 loser (West)

Which groups are in the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The standings are nonetheless fluid in the West with a couple of video games left in the common season, however the East is locked in. Here are the present play-in matchups:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

How do I watch the NBA Play-In Tournament?

All six video games of the play-in match will likely be televised on TNT and ESPN. The broadcast and streaming schedule will likely be introduced when the matchups are finalized.