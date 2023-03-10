How Safe Is Springfield for Travel? (2023 Updated) ⋆ Travel Safe

Safety Index:

Springfield, Missouri, proudly wears the proverbial crown as Queen City of the Ozarks.

While town identify of Springfield is likely one of the maximum not unusual in America, this Springfield is exclusive—the headquarters of the Bass Pro Shops, the Birthplace of Route 66, and simply 45 miles from Brandon, the Live Music Capital of the World.

Full disclosure: I attended what was once then Southwest Missouri State University, so I’m just a little a fan of Springfield.

My college is now named Missouri State University and stocks the collegiate panorama with Drury University and Evangel University.

Given the bigger inhabitants right here (170,000 folks and rising), it’s a lot more than a faculty the city, additionally sharing the name of being the Buckle of the Bible Belt because of the selection of church buildings and powerful Christian ideals right here.

Those ideals are examined, with a top crime charge that shocks as regards to everybody who is aware of the real center of town.

Civil War historical past rests right here as the primary primary struggle website online west of the Mississippi River.

The secure website online is open to visiting, and its affect is even noticed within the town alongside Battlefield Road and within sight Battlefield Mall.

If all that isn’t sufficient, that is the fatherland of well-known film superstar Brad Pitt.

I take note with epic readability staying in school over a faculty destroy, having a lager with pals at a bar, and Brad was once around the room with a person (his dad?), and we had been all too scared to mention hi, opting for as a substitute to only awkwardly stare.

Warnings & Dangers in Springfield

OVERALL RISK : MEDIUM Springfield has a medium chance and against the law charge a few of the most threatening towns within the state in case you move through crime knowledge on my own. The chance is outweighed through the sheer selection of issues to do right here in secure puts with a number of family-friendly choices.

TRANSPORT & TAXIS RISK : LOW CU Transit is the general public bus machine in Springfield, providing 12 routes during town. Rental vehicles are readily to be had, and taxis/rideshares are well liked by the varsity crowd. It’s indubitably more secure to regulate your routes with your personal automobile, because the bus machine does undergo some unhealthy portions of town.

PICKPOCKETS RISK : MEDIUM My mouth is agape as I write that this can be a medium chance. Not essentially simply for pickpockets, which averages 30 a 12 months (26 in 2021), however for the exponentially top robbery charges. The charge is on a downward development however nonetheless escalated sufficient that you just will have to snatch your handbag and bury your pockets deep to your clothes.

NATURAL DISASTERS RISK : MEDIUM I’m recalling a wide variety of fond recollections as I write this; the ice typhoon all through Thanksgiving I drove by way of to get house to St. Louis, the dozen or so occasions a twister caution despatched me to the basement of my dorm, and the temperatures so bitterly chilly the college canceled categories. This is a medium chance, and you’ll be able to’t brush aside serious climate threats right here.

MUGGING RISK : LOW Robberies are greater than two times the nationwide moderate and feature a traditionally wobbly curler coaster trip to get there. Just 17% of the ones robberies occur towards strangers, however it is sufficient to stay your guard up.

TERRORISM RISK : LOW There’s no overwhelming chance right here, however within sight Branson may just most probably be one of the most major objectives for a global terror assault. In 2023, Lone Wolf and home terrorism is a miles larger worry, however that may occur in any American group. Just keep vigilant and file the rest suspicious.

SCAMS RISK : LOW A whopping 1,654 circumstances of fraud had been reported in 2022. That averages nearly 5 an afternoon. For vacationers, the upside is that the majority of the ones contain e-mail, telephone calls, and textual content fraud makes an attempt. If you already know fundamental cyber protection you’ll be able to decrease the chance, however be cautious of any link or name you did not begin that comes to cash.

WOMEN TRAVELERS RISK : MEDIUM 17% of the sexual attack circumstances right here concerned strangers, which is sufficient to give it a medium chance, particularly because the sexual attack charge is 250% upper than the nationwide moderate. Stick with teams in well-lit puts, and do not stroll round at night time.

TAP WATER RISK : LOW The 2021 Water Quality Report presentations complete compliance and no violations. While maximum towns simply supply a fundamental record of water high quality main points, this file is in colour and main points the place water comes from, how it is handled, and what you’ll be able to do to lend a hand stay the water secure.

Safest Places to Visit in Springfield

Springfieldmo.org is the legitimate tourism website online, which is a smart place to begin, particularly to offer protection to towards cyber criminals having a look to get non-public information.

You too can get admission to the Springfield Area Guide on that web page with no need to present away any non-public information.

The Bass Pro Shops Flagship retailer is in Springfield, known as Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World: The Grandaddy of All Outdoor Stores®.

I promise you, there’s a real retailer in there, however you’ll be crushed through the entire different choices:

National Archery Hall of Fame

National Rifle Association Sports Arms Museum

Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe

Seven Aquariums

A swamp with alligators and turtles

Also at this location is the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, the “Largest Immersive Wildlife Attraction in the World.”

I will be able to’t even record the entire reveals as a result of there are such a lot of, but when there’s a frame of water or land close to water, it’s replicated on this museum.

You will also brag for your pals that you just swam with sharks… in landlocked Missouri.

Looking for a couple of extra hairy animals?

Head to the Dickerson Park Zoo and stroll amongst 500 species.

As with maximum American zoos this present day, you’ll be able to improve your fundamental price tag with an animal come across of your opting for, like zebra feeding or a personal elephant efficiency.

When I noticed Pythian Castle open for excursions, I used to be stunned that I had by no means toured this all through my 4 faculty years.

Well, it simply opened 13 years in the past, and I went to university… prior to that.

This 1913 fort is open for excursions and provides particular occasions like ghost hunts and historical past excursions, as this fort was once first an orphanage, then an army operation, then a Big Band-era dance corridor.

Even the landlord says, “We found out it was haunted the hard way.”

Just northwest of Springfield is Fantastic Caverns, one of the tourable caves within the Ozark area.

The distinction is this one is a drive-through cave as nicely.

There are extra cave points of interest on this area, making it the most secure method to discover.

You will have to steer clear of going into any cave you return throughout in case you’re out within the wasteland.

History Museum at the Square explores the historical past of as regards to the whole lot, the use of the platform that Springfield is the crossroads of America.

Even USA Today ranked it as one of the most very best new points of interest within the nation.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield is simply southwest of town, with a riding excursion that has instructional courses alongside the way in which.

Five trails, all lower than a mile, be offering an effective way to stretch your legs.

You too can take a excursion of historic markers associated with the Civil War struggle during town.

If I will be able to additionally in my view suggest preventing through Lambert’s Cafe, about 14 miles southeast of Springfield within the the city of Ozark.

It’s referred to as Home of the Throwed Rolls, and it’s actually a singular enjoy.

It’s homestyle cooking with just a little of Southern aptitude.

As the identify suggests, rolls are thrown around the room whilst you’re able for one, and a couple of may fly over your head on the best way to a close-by desk.

Servers additionally stroll round with “Pass Arounds,” similar to grandma at Sunday dinner making an attempt so as to add extra for your plate.

Places to Avoid in Springfield

The 2022 Annual Police Report presentations warmth maps that element the places the place shootings came about, giving an excellent panorama of essentially the most unhealthy neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods north of Sunshine Street have essentially the most experiences, with a selected grouping north of the Chestnut Expressway to I-44.

The greatest team of auto break-ins and robberies had been within the central a part of town close to the schools, however that makes extra sense since there are extra folks there.

There could be some confusion for those that are enthusiasts of the display Ozark however aren’t acquainted with the Ozarks as a complete.

The display was once concerned with Lake of the Ozarks, close to Osage Beach, which is 90 mins northeast of Springfield.

However, all the area of southern Missouri to northern Arkansas is the true Ozark Mountains, with subsections inside.

I convey that as much as assist you to know you shouldn’t move having a look for the Byrd or Langmore properties right here.

In truth, the ones properties had been all situated in Georgia, so you’ll be able to’t even to find them in Missouri.

Safety Tips for Traveling to Springfield

Follow Springfield Police on social media websites underneath @SGFPolice. While some towns with top crime charges have a tendency to bury the harmful main points, Springfield PD may be very clear with crime charges, demanding situations, and successes. Springfield takes the Crime Stoppers program to a brand new stage. You can file any felony or suspicious process through calling (417)864-1835. You’ll stay nameless whilst nonetheless being eligible for a praise. On most sensible of that, you’ll be able to enroll for signals to get information about essentially the most sought after suspects. Since graffiti is normally tied to gangs, police purpose to transparent any gang vandalism as temporarily as imaginable. If you realize contemporary graffiti, name (417)864-1810 to file it. With 45% of all thefts being associated with automotive break-ins or automotive accent thefts, police want to stay officials concerned with unhealthy crimes. If you’re a sufferer of a break-in after the reality, name (417)864-1810 to file it, or use the “Phone-In Report” web page segment to fill out the net file shape Springfield police relentlessly try to forestall crime prior to it occurs, and the tough Crime Prevention Tips segment of the website online covers many nice protection guidelines for adults, kids, and automobiles. Seasonal crime recommendation may be incorporated. The town has a program known as City View that posts movies of native occasions, conferences, news meetings, and tourism updates. Review this web page to get a greater really feel for town since crime statistics can also be off-putting. Anglers want a license from the Missouri Department of Conservation. You should buy that on-line, however notice the other seasons and kinds of fish when you’re there. Use the Notify Me segment of town’s web page to enroll for native signals, from street closures to serious climate. Don’t enroll for the whole lot since there are dozens of classes, however remember to get the “Alert Center” updates and evaluate the record of “News Alerts” to peer if there’s information you wish to have to get, reminiscent of from the parks or well being departments. While MoDOT provides an excellent statewide interactive map about street prerequisites and site visitors, you’ll be able to additionally use the Ozarks Traffic web page to peer localized incidents. Live cameras, an inventory of present incidents, and building zones are marked at the website online. If you want to stroll or motorcycle across the town, get a map of The Link to be had at the town’s web page. This is a “low-stress route” by way of streets with decrease velocity limits and site visitors quantity. While The Link doesn’t duvet all the town, it does undergo the primary districts.

So… How Safe Is Springfield Really?

I if truth be told laughed the primary time I noticed a file that mentioned Springfield was once a few of the most sensible 3 most threatening towns within the state.

Having grown up in St. Louis and attending faculty in Springfield, I couldn’t wrap my head round Springfield being the rest as opposed to a secure, Bible Belt the city with conservative values and tree-lined streets.

So much has modified since I lived there.

The violent crime charge is 350% upper than the nationwide moderate, and that’s with the ten% lower in crime reported in 2022.

The crime charge is fueled through annoyed attack circumstances, making up 79% of all violent crimes.

Both 2021 and 2022 had 17 homicides.

31% of the murder sufferers in 2022 weren’t recognized to their assailants, however that doesn’t imply random folks had been getting shot in the street.

That is usually a drug deal or a combat that escalated.

The power level on those crime charges remains to be gun violence.

Of the entire percentages that went down in 2022, photographs fired calls went as much as a four-year top at 356 experiences.

“Those are not good numbers, and that’s the one thing that continues to increase,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams mentioned in 2022.

“The amount of gunfire and the amount of folks getting hurt is increasing.”

229 unlawful weapons had been taken off the streets in 2022, including some hope to the combo, and that’s the best possible selection of confiscated weapons since 2019.

2022 knowledge additionally presentations that greater than seven automobiles are damaged into every day or have an adjunct stolen, like the dear catalytic convertor.

You can’t chance safety together with your automobile right here.

Always lock it.

Roll up the home windows.

Remove all assets from the automobile.

The puts I’ve discussed to consult with are in more secure portions of the city with a number of crowds and surveillance.

Visiting Springfield is an excellent enjoy, whether or not for per week or on the best way to Branson.

How Does Springfield Compare?

Useful Information

Visas – International visitors want a visa to get into the rustic, and the visa choices are other for the ones right here to wait faculty, be a vacationer or paintings. A passport that is not inside six months of expiring may be required to get by way of Customs on the airport.

International visitors want a visa to get into the rustic, and the visa choices are other for the ones right here to wait faculty, be a vacationer or paintings. A passport that is not inside six months of expiring may be required to get by way of Customs on the airport. Currency – You can best use the U.S. Dollar, and with the robbery charges right here, do not lift round money and even go away spare trade to your automobile. Credit playing cards be offering the most efficient fraud coverage, and also you will have to by no means throw a receipt out in a public trash can.

You can best use the U.S. Dollar, and with the robbery charges right here, do not lift round money and even go away spare trade to your automobile. Credit playing cards be offering the most efficient fraud coverage, and also you will have to by no means throw a receipt out in a public trash can. Weather – Bring relaxed, informal clothes right here and get dressed as it should be for the season since this area will get a powerful dose of all 4 of them. Summers can be humid, so convey computer virus spray to thrust back mosquitoes. Comfortable strolling sneakers are a should. If you’ll be able to be visiting the caves in the summertime, you’ll be able to want a jacket because the temperatures hover within the 50s year-round.

Bring relaxed, informal clothes right here and get dressed as it should be for the season since this area will get a powerful dose of all 4 of them. Summers can be humid, so convey computer virus spray to thrust back mosquitoes. Comfortable strolling sneakers are a should. If you’ll be able to be visiting the caves in the summertime, you’ll be able to want a jacket because the temperatures hover within the 50s year-round. Airports – Springfield Branson National Airport flies direct to primary towns from Los Angeles to Orlando. Charlotte, Dallas, and Atlanta also are on that record. The airport is simply seven miles from downtown and is the most suitable option within sight.

Springfield Branson National Airport flies direct to primary towns from Los Angeles to Orlando. Charlotte, Dallas, and Atlanta also are on that record. The airport is simply seven miles from downtown and is the most suitable option within sight. Travel Insurance – Travel insurance coverage is a smart concept when visiting a area like this that is going such a lot serious climate. You’ll need condo automotive insurance coverage, too, because the drivers listed below are a mix from all states and international locations.

Springfield Weather Averages (Temperatures)

Jan 1° C Feb 3° C Mar 8° C Apr 14° C May 18° C Jun 23° C Jul 26° C Aug 26° C Sep 21° C Oct 15° C Nov 8° C Dec 3° C

Average High/Low Temperature