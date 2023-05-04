How Ravens’ Lamar Jackson can become first QB in NFL history with 6,000 passing yards in a single season





In the NFL, throwing for five,000 passing yards in a single season was a uncommon feat. It was once first completed by means of Hall of Famer Dan Marino all over his 1984 NFL MVP season when he recorded 5,084 yards throughout the air in 16 video games. It wasn’t till 24 years later that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed the similar feat with 5,069 passing yards in 2008. Since 2010, there were 13 extra occurrences, together with 4 extra from Brees. However, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning nonetheless holds the file with an NFL file 5,477 passing yards in 16 video games all over his 2013 NFL MVP season.

Now, 2019 NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has set his points of interest even upper after signing a five-year, $260 million deal, the NFL’s richest contract. Jackson targets to become the first participant in NFL history to throw for 6,000 yards, surpassing Manning’s present file by means of 523 yards. In a press convention for his new deal, Jackson mentioned, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have. I’m not an individual, award type of guy. I just want to do that because no one’s ever done that before, and we have the weapons to do that… Just can’t wait to get rolling.”

While it should take some other 5 to 10 years sooner than any person throws for 6,000 passing yards in a season, there are a number of explanation why Jackson may do so feat in the 2023 season. First, new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken brings a other offensive scheme to Baltimore. Under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens have been the NFL’s maximum run-first staff, working the soccer on 51.1% of its offensive performs. This restricted Jackson’s expansion as a passer, even if he was the quickest participant to surpass 100 profession passing touchdowns and four,000 profession dashing yards in that offense. However, Monken’s earlier enjoy as an NFL play-caller resulted in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having a top-five passing offense every 12 months all over his tenure, which has Jackson fascinated about the scheme transition.

Second, Jackson now has the most productive number of cross catchers in his profession. The Ravens spent the least amount of cash on offense in all of the NFL since Jackson was their full-time beginning quarterback in 2019. Their large receiver workforce ranked second-lowest in spending, ensuing in their large receivers score remaining in receiving yards in step with sport in 3 of the remaining 4 seasons. However, the 2023 offseason modified that narrative with the signing of Odell Beckham Jr and the first-round draft collection of Zay Flowers. Jackson now has 5 objectives to paintings with, together with tight finish Mark Andrews, his peak goal since coming to Baltimore, which supplies him a probability to supply as a passer like he by no means has sooner than.

Third, extra cross makes an attempt may imply much less hits taken as a runner. Roman defended Jackson’s dual-threat taste of play and his contemporary accidents around the remaining two seasons, claiming that hits taken when passing throughout the pocket, now not when scrambling across the soccer box, brought about Jackson’s 10 ignored video games from 2021-2022. With Jackson more likely to drop again to cross extra incessantly in Monken’s offense and traditional knowledge mentioning that the quarterback is much less more likely to get harm in the pocket than as a runner, a season with extra passes may result in fewer hits taken.

Finally, Jackson’s pressure to reside as much as the most important contract in NFL history may well be a contributing issue to his luck. Jackson has spent the previous couple of months calculating his each and every transfer, and he do not have thrown out the 6,000 yards quantity with out contemplation. With a new offensive coordinator, an advanced core of playmakers, extra passing makes an attempt, and a laser-like center of attention to accomplish, Jackson has the prospective to reach an all-time passing yardage season in 2023.



