How NFL teams with a QB question view their situation following the 2023 NFL Draft





During the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterbacks have been a point of interest. A complete of 14 quarterbacks have been decided on over the seven rounds, surroundings new data for the Common Draft generation. Eleven of the ones quarterbacks have been decided on inside of the first 150 selections, which could also be a new document. The first 5 rounds noticed 12 quarterbacks taken, emphasizing the significance of the place in the present NFL panorama. Day 3 was once specifically fascinating, with 9 quarterbacks decided on on Saturday by myself. The draft gave us perception into how NFL teams view their quarterback scenarios, with some teams drafting quarterbacks they wanted, whilst others added intriguing possibilities to their rosters.

The following is a breakdown of the quarterbacks decided on, separated into tiers in line with their teams’ wishes and point of view.

Needed one, were given one

Carolina Panthers decided on Bryce Young at No. 1 general. The Panthers traded as much as achieve the best quarterback on this 12 months’s draft. Young is thought of as to be extremely gifted, however issues relating to his body stay. He will wish to expand a rapport with his teammates, as he’s going to face gamers who weigh just about two times what he does.

Houston Texans decided on C.J. Stroud at No. 2 general, sudden many that purchased into the S2 rankings leak. Stroud could also be the most secure quarterback choice on this 12 months’s magnificence.

Indianapolis Colts decided on Anthony Richardson at No. 4 general. Richardson is similar to Cam Newton in how he performs, and with former New York Giants quarterback trainer Shane Steichen now in the Colts’ training team of workers, Richardson’s construction may well be certain.

Side-eye towards the long run

Tennessee Titans decided on Will Levis at No. 33 general. The Titans traded up in the 2nd around to choose certainly one of the draft’s absolute best quarterbacks. Levis possesses a robust arm and is a promising prospect, however he must paintings on decision-making, footwork and accuracy. Given Ryan Tannehill has only one 12 months last on his contract, Levis may well be a attainable starter in 2024.

Detroit Lions decided on Hendon Hooker at No. 68 general. There was once communicate of Hooker being a first-round pick out, however he fell to the 3rd around. Hooker makes sense, devoted to his craft and is aware of how to shop for into a group or gadget. He would possibly evolve into a truly excellent backup for the Lions if Jared Goff’s performances drop off.

Believe in their starter

New England Patriots didn’t draft a quarterback in spite of the ongoing noise surrounding Bill Belichick’s alleged emotions against Mac Jones. The mythical head trainer believes in Jones, who’s well-positioned to take the Patriots ahead.

Atlanta Falcons are dedicated to giving Desmond Ridder each alternative to polish this season. The Falcons proficient Ridder a attainable superstar working again and a new offensive lineman with its first two selections.

Seattle Seahawks didn’t draft a quarterback with any of their 10 choices, preserving the similar quarterback room for 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders drafted Aidan O’Connell in the fourth around, however he is not difficult Jimmy Garoppolo for the beginning activity in 2023.

That’s 2024’s drawback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t draft a quarterback, depending on former No. 1 general pick out Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask this season.

Washington Commanders did not take a quarterback at No. 16 general, however they did pick out up Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm for the 2023 season. Washington may well be rolling with Howell subsequent season, and fanatics are intrigued by means of his electrical preseason efficiency and his disappointed victory in opposition to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Jury’s nonetheless out

Minnesota Vikings drafted Jaren Hall out of BYU as a backup choice, however the Vikings didn’t deal with the quarterback place early in the draft. This would possibly point out that there’s extra to come back subsequent 12 months.

Los Angeles Rams decided on Stetson Bennett in the fourth around. Although he is not a premier NFL prospect, Bennett has a profitable document, and Sean McVay has landed him, which will likely be a fascinating tale to observe. Given that Matthew Stafford is a veteran quarterback, age and accidents would possibly come into play in deciding his long run.

Arizona Cardinals didn’t draft a quarterback this 12 months.



