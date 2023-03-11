How Murdoch Runs Fox News, in His Own (Often Terse) Words

In overdue 2020, Rupert Murdoch used to be holed up in the English nation-state along with his now ex-wife, a ways from Fox News headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. The pandemic seclusion left him “bored,” he not too long ago stated in a deposition, with little to do “but write stupid emails.”

Those “stupid emails” now make up an strange paper path that has uncovered the interior workings of Mr. Murdoch’s Fox media empire, revealing how he shapes protection at his newspapers and cable networks and interacts with probably the most maximum tough figures in the Republican Party.

People who’ve labored with Mr. Murdoch stated he by no means did a lot of his maximum vital trade over electronic mail. He most well-liked on every occasion imaginable to put across his needs in particular person. But the pandemic modified that, leaving a trove of emails that legal professionals for Dominion Voting Systems have used to construct their $1.6 billion defamation case in opposition to Fox News.

Fox Corp declined to remark for this text.

‘I’m a journalist at middle. I love to be concerned in these items.’

During his deposition in the case, Mr. Murdoch stated the journalist in him appreciated “to be involved” in news tales. He supposed it. In the times after the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Murdoch’s emails display, he used to be particularly in the usage of probably the most news organizations he owns — together with The New York Post and Fox News — to power President Donald J. Trump to prevent speaking about voter fraud. As Mr. Murdoch testified, he idea Mr. Trump gave the impression of “a bad loser.”