How Much People Tip in Texas Compared to Other States | Texas

Millions of hospitality industry workers – including most servers and bartenders – rely on tips for a majority of their income. In over a dozen states, tipped bar and restaurant workers earn a minimum wage of just $2.13 an hour. That comes to just over $17 for an eight-hour shift, with the rest of their earnings dictated by the whims of their customers. While the average customer tips between 15% and 20%, some leave much more, and some much less.
Although tipping is not mandatory at most restaurants, the majority of customers do leave a gratuity. According to a report by Toast, a restaurant point of sale and management system, tips at full-service restaurants during the fourth quarter of 2022 averaged 19.6%, while those at quick-service (i.e., fast-food) places averaged 15.9%.
The same report found that in Texas, the average tip at restaurants is 18.9%, tied for the eighth lowest among states.
As is the case nationwide, Texas residents are more likely to give higher tips at full-service restaurants than at quick-service establishments. The average tip at a full-service restaurant in the state is 19.7%, compared to 15.8% at quick-service restaurants.
All data in this story is from the Restaurant Trends Report. Data was collected from about 79,000 locations where a tip was added to the order via a card or digital payment. Cash tips are not included in analysis.
|State
|Avg. restaurant tip (%)
|Avg. full-service restaurant tip (%)
|Avg. quick-service restaurant tip (%)
|Alabama
|19.4
|20.0
|16.6
|Alaska
|19.6
|20.0
|18.1
|Arizona
|19.3
|20.1
|15.8
|Arkansas
|19.0
|19.7
|16.5
|California
|17.5
|18.2
|15.0
|Colorado
|19.9
|20.6
|16.9
|Connecticut
|19.3
|19.9
|14.8
|Delaware
|21.8
|22.5
|17.8
|Florida
|18.3
|18.6
|16.2
|Georgia
|19.3
|19.9
|16.3
|Hawaii
|18.7
|19.2
|16.6
|Idaho
|19.6
|20.4
|16.3
|Illinois
|19.3
|19.8
|15.6
|Indiana
|20.8
|21.3
|17.1
|Iowa
|20.0
|20.2
|18.0
|Kansas
|19.9
|20.7
|15.6
|Kentucky
|20.7
|20.9
|18.6
|Louisiana
|18.8
|19.3
|16.5
|Maine
|20.3
|21.2
|15.9
|Maryland
|19.7
|20.3
|15.7
|Massachusetts
|19.4
|20.3
|15.0
|Michigan
|20.2
|20.7
|16.7
|Minnesota
|19.2
|19.6
|16.6
|Mississippi
|19.1
|19.5
|16.5
|Missouri
|20.1
|20.8
|17.1
|Montana
|20.1
|20.9
|17.3
|Nebraska
|19.9
|20.4
|16.8
|Nevada
|18.4
|19.3
|15.3
|New Hampshire
|20.6
|21.7
|15.6
|New Jersey
|19.0
|19.7
|14.6
|New Mexico
|18.9
|20.2
|14.4
|New York
|18.7
|19.2
|15.4
|North Carolina
|19.6
|20.1
|16.7
|North Dakota
|19.7
|20.0
|18.0
|Ohio
|20.6
|21.0
|18.3
|Oklahoma
|19.2
|19.9
|16.0
|Oregon
|19.4
|20.0
|17.6
|Pennsylvania
|20.3
|20.8
|16.4
|Rhode Island
|20.1
|20.9
|15.6
|South Carolina
|20.4
|20.9
|17.1
|South Dakota
|19.4
|19.9
|16.9
|Tennessee
|19.5
|20.3
|16.4
|Texas
|18.9
|19.7
|15.8
|Utah
|19.2
|20.4
|15.3
|Vermont
|19.5
|20.1
|17.3
|Virginia
|19.5
|20.1
|15.7
|Washington
|18.2
|18.7
|16.1
|West Virginia
|20.6
|20.9
|17.8
|Wisconsin
|20.3
|20.6
|18.4
|Wyoming
|20.8
|21.1
|18.7
