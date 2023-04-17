How Much Home You Can Buy for $200k in Georgia | Georgia

With house costs declining for over six months, some U.S. housing marketplace stipulations have shifted to prefer consumers. Still, different stipulations stack up in opposition to homebuyers, specifically loan charges. As inflation started to surge, the Federal Reserve raised rates of interest 9 instances in one year in an try to stem emerging costs. The cumulative 475 foundation issues Fed charge hike despatched loan charges hovering, forcing many homebuyers to reevaluate their budgets and believe precisely how a lot area they may be able to have the funds for.
Since September 2022, the typical rate of interest on a 30-year fastened charge loan has been above 6%, the best possible it’s been in just about a decade and a part. With traditionally prime borrowing prices, many homebuyers are in search of extra reasonably priced markets. And in some portions of the rustic, a slightly modest housing finances is going so much additional than in others.
According to knowledge from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the median record value for a house in Georgia was once about $180 consistent with sq. foot as of March 2023. Based on value consistent with sq. foot, a homebuyer with a $200,000 finances can have the funds for a 1,111 sq. foot house, the seventeenth biggest of any state. A 12 months previous, the scale of a $200,000 house in the state was once 3.3% larger than it’s these days.
Based on knowledge from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, the everyday house in Georgia is value $249,700, in comparison to the nationwide median house worth of $281,400.
|Rank
|State
|Approx. sq. toes. of a $200k house, March 2023
|Median house record value consistent with sq. toes., March 2023 ($)
|Approx. 1 year. exchange in measurement of a $200k house (%)
|Median house worth ($)
|1
|West Virginia
|1,600
|125
|-13.6
|143,200
|2
|Mississippi
|1,515
|132
|-12.1
|145,600
|3
|Ohio
|1,493
|134
|-7.5
|180,200
|4
|Indiana
|1,351
|148
|-8.1
|182,400
|4
|Arkansas
|1,351
|148
|-15.5
|162,300
|6
|Louisiana
|1,316
|152
|-5.3
|192,800
|6
|North Dakota
|1,316
|152
|-10.5
|224,400
|8
|Kansas
|1,290
|155
|-18.7
|183,800
|9
|Kentucky
|1,282
|156
|-9.6
|173,300
|10
|Alabama
|1,274
|157
|-10.8
|172,800
|11
|Oklahoma
|1,250
|160
|-16.3
|168,500
|12
|Missouri
|1,235
|162
|-7.4
|198,300
|13
|Michigan
|1,220
|164
|-4.3
|199,100
|14
|Illinois
|1,163
|172
|-0.6
|231,500
|14
|Pennsylvania
|1,163
|172
|-2.3
|222,300
|16
|Nebraska
|1,143
|175
|-12.6
|204,900
|17
|Georgia
|1,111
|180
|-3.3
|249,700
|17
|Iowa
|1,111
|180
|-10.6
|174,400
|19
|Wyoming
|1,099
|182
|-12.1
|266,400
|20
|Texas
|1,081
|185
|-4.9
|237,400
|21
|New Mexico
|1,064
|188
|-12.2
|214,000
|22
|South Carolina
|1,058
|189
|-8.5
|213,500
|23
|Wisconsin
|1,026
|195
|-9.7
|230,700
|24
|South Dakota
|1,010
|198
|-9.6
|219,900
|25
|Minnesota
|980
|204
|-14.2
|285,400
|26
|North Carolina
|966
|207
|-2.9
|236,900
|27
|Virginia
|952
|210
|-4.3
|330,600
|28
|Maryland
|913
|219
|-4.1
|370,800
|28
|Tennessee
|913
|219
|-8.2
|235,200
|30
|Delaware
|893
|224
|-6.7
|300,500
|31
|Vermont
|855
|234
|-10.3
|271,500
|32
|Alaska
|851
|235
|-7.7
|304,900
|33
|Utah
|803
|249
|4.0
|421,700
|33
|Maine
|803
|249
|-12.9
|252,100
|35
|Nevada
|787
|254
|3.1
|373,000
|36
|Connecticut
|775
|258
|-3.9
|311,500
|37
|Arizona
|763
|262
|0.8
|336,300
|38
|Idaho
|755
|265
|9.4
|369,300
|39
|New Jersey
|746
|268
|-1.5
|389,800
|40
|Florida
|727
|275
|-1.8
|290,700
|41
|Colorado
|699
|286
|-1.4
|466,200
|41
|New Hampshire
|699
|286
|-10.8
|345,200
|43
|Oregon
|662
|302
|2.0
|422,700
|44
|Washington
|631
|317
|2.5
|485,700
|45
|Montana
|629
|318
|-7.2
|322,800
|46
|Rhode Island
|625
|320
|-7.8
|348,100
|47
|New York
|524
|382
|1.8
|368,800
|48
|Massachusetts
|498
|402
|-0.2
|480,600
|49
|California
|461
|434
|4.6
|648,100
|50
|Hawaii
|300
|666
|4.7
|722,500
