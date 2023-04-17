How Much Home You Can Buy for $200k in Georgia | Georgia

With house costs declining for over six months, some U.S. housing marketplace stipulations have shifted to prefer consumers. Still, different stipulations stack up in opposition to homebuyers, specifically loan charges. As inflation started to surge, the Federal Reserve raised rates of interest 9 instances in one year in an try to stem emerging costs. The cumulative 475 foundation issues Fed charge hike despatched loan charges hovering, forcing many homebuyers to reevaluate their budgets and believe precisely how a lot area they may be able to have the funds for.

Since September 2022, the typical rate of interest on a 30-year fastened charge loan has been above 6%, the best possible it’s been in just about a decade and a part. With traditionally prime borrowing prices, many homebuyers are in search of extra reasonably priced markets. And in some portions of the rustic, a slightly modest housing finances is going so much additional than in others.

According to knowledge from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the median record value for a house in Georgia was once about $180 consistent with sq. foot as of March 2023. Based on value consistent with sq. foot, a homebuyer with a $200,000 finances can have the funds for a 1,111 sq. foot house, the seventeenth biggest of any state. A 12 months previous, the scale of a $200,000 house in the state was once 3.3% larger than it’s these days.

Based on knowledge from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, the everyday house in Georgia is value $249,700, in comparison to the nationwide median house worth of $281,400.

Rank State Approx. sq. toes. of a $200k house, March 2023 Median house record value consistent with sq. toes., March 2023 ($) Approx. 1 year. exchange in measurement of a $200k house (%) Median house worth ($) 1 West Virginia 1,600 125 -13.6 143,200 2 Mississippi 1,515 132 -12.1 145,600 3 Ohio 1,493 134 -7.5 180,200 4 Indiana 1,351 148 -8.1 182,400 4 Arkansas 1,351 148 -15.5 162,300 6 Louisiana 1,316 152 -5.3 192,800 6 North Dakota 1,316 152 -10.5 224,400 8 Kansas 1,290 155 -18.7 183,800 9 Kentucky 1,282 156 -9.6 173,300 10 Alabama 1,274 157 -10.8 172,800 11 Oklahoma 1,250 160 -16.3 168,500 12 Missouri 1,235 162 -7.4 198,300 13 Michigan 1,220 164 -4.3 199,100 14 Illinois 1,163 172 -0.6 231,500 14 Pennsylvania 1,163 172 -2.3 222,300 16 Nebraska 1,143 175 -12.6 204,900 17 Georgia 1,111 180 -3.3 249,700 17 Iowa 1,111 180 -10.6 174,400 19 Wyoming 1,099 182 -12.1 266,400 20 Texas 1,081 185 -4.9 237,400 21 New Mexico 1,064 188 -12.2 214,000 22 South Carolina 1,058 189 -8.5 213,500 23 Wisconsin 1,026 195 -9.7 230,700 24 South Dakota 1,010 198 -9.6 219,900 25 Minnesota 980 204 -14.2 285,400 26 North Carolina 966 207 -2.9 236,900 27 Virginia 952 210 -4.3 330,600 28 Maryland 913 219 -4.1 370,800 28 Tennessee 913 219 -8.2 235,200 30 Delaware 893 224 -6.7 300,500 31 Vermont 855 234 -10.3 271,500 32 Alaska 851 235 -7.7 304,900 33 Utah 803 249 4.0 421,700 33 Maine 803 249 -12.9 252,100 35 Nevada 787 254 3.1 373,000 36 Connecticut 775 258 -3.9 311,500 37 Arizona 763 262 0.8 336,300 38 Idaho 755 265 9.4 369,300 39 New Jersey 746 268 -1.5 389,800 40 Florida 727 275 -1.8 290,700 41 Colorado 699 286 -1.4 466,200 41 New Hampshire 699 286 -10.8 345,200 43 Oregon 662 302 2.0 422,700 44 Washington 631 317 2.5 485,700 45 Montana 629 318 -7.2 322,800 46 Rhode Island 625 320 -7.8 348,100 47 New York 524 382 1.8 368,800 48 Massachusetts 498 402 -0.2 480,600 49 California 461 434 4.6 648,100 50 Hawaii 300 666 4.7 722,500