How Much Home You Can Buy for $200k in Florida | Florida

With home prices declining for over six months, some U.S. housing market conditions have shifted to favor buyers. Still, other conditions stack up against homebuyers, particularly mortgage rates. As inflation began to surge, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates nine times in 12 months in an attempt to stem rising prices. The cumulative 475 basis points Fed rate hike sent mortgage rates soaring, forcing many homebuyers to reevaluate their budgets and consider exactly how much house they can afford.

Since September 2022, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage has been above 6%, the highest it has been in nearly a decade and a half. With historically high borrowing costs, many homebuyers are seeking more affordable markets. And in some parts of the country, a relatively modest housing budget goes a lot further than in others.

- Advertisement -

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the median list price for a home in Florida was about $275 per square foot as of March 2023. Based on price per square foot, a homebuyer with a $200,000 budget can afford a 727 square foot home, the 11th smallest of any state. A year earlier, the size of a $200,000 home in the state was 1.8% bigger than it is today.

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, the typical home in Florida is worth $290,700, compared to the national median home value of $281,400.

Rank State Approx. sq. ft. of a $200k home, March 2023 Median home list price per sq. ft., March 2023 ($) Approx. 1 yr. change in size of a $200k home (%) Median home value ($) 1 West Virginia 1,600 125 -13.6 143,200 2 Mississippi 1,515 132 -12.1 145,600 3 Ohio 1,493 134 -7.5 180,200 4 Indiana 1,351 148 -8.1 182,400 4 Arkansas 1,351 148 -15.5 162,300 6 Louisiana 1,316 152 -5.3 192,800 6 North Dakota 1,316 152 -10.5 224,400 8 Kansas 1,290 155 -18.7 183,800 9 Kentucky 1,282 156 -9.6 173,300 10 Alabama 1,274 157 -10.8 172,800 11 Oklahoma 1,250 160 -16.3 168,500 12 Missouri 1,235 162 -7.4 198,300 13 Michigan 1,220 164 -4.3 199,100 14 Illinois 1,163 172 -0.6 231,500 14 Pennsylvania 1,163 172 -2.3 222,300 16 Nebraska 1,143 175 -12.6 204,900 17 Georgia 1,111 180 -3.3 249,700 17 Iowa 1,111 180 -10.6 174,400 19 Wyoming 1,099 182 -12.1 266,400 20 Texas 1,081 185 -4.9 237,400 21 New Mexico 1,064 188 -12.2 214,000 22 South Carolina 1,058 189 -8.5 213,500 23 Wisconsin 1,026 195 -9.7 230,700 24 South Dakota 1,010 198 -9.6 219,900 25 Minnesota 980 204 -14.2 285,400 26 North Carolina 966 207 -2.9 236,900 27 Virginia 952 210 -4.3 330,600 28 Maryland 913 219 -4.1 370,800 28 Tennessee 913 219 -8.2 235,200 30 Delaware 893 224 -6.7 300,500 31 Vermont 855 234 -10.3 271,500 32 Alaska 851 235 -7.7 304,900 33 Utah 803 249 4.0 421,700 33 Maine 803 249 -12.9 252,100 35 Nevada 787 254 3.1 373,000 36 Connecticut 775 258 -3.9 311,500 37 Arizona 763 262 0.8 336,300 38 Idaho 755 265 9.4 369,300 39 New Jersey 746 268 -1.5 389,800 40 Florida 727 275 -1.8 290,700 41 Colorado 699 286 -1.4 466,200 41 New Hampshire 699 286 -10.8 345,200 43 Oregon 662 302 2.0 422,700 44 Washington 631 317 2.5 485,700 45 Montana 629 318 -7.2 322,800 46 Rhode Island 625 320 -7.8 348,100 47 New York 524 382 1.8 368,800 48 Massachusetts 498 402 -0.2 480,600 49 California 461 434 4.6 648,100 50 Hawaii 300 666 4.7 722,500