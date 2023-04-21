How Much Georgia Taxes Its Residents Compared to Other States | Georgia

Friday, April 21, 2023
How Much Georgia Taxes Its Residents Compared to Other States

By accuratenewsinfo
As the sayings cross, taxes are some of the few certainties in existence, and the once a year ritual of filling them with the IRS isn’t one who many of us glance ahead to. The reasonable American paid $10,845 in federal source of revenue taxes on my own in 2020. But, whilst everyone seems to be topic to the similar federal tax regulations, states even have the authority to set their very own tax coverage, and precisely how a lot you find yourself paying is dependent in large part on the place you reside.

To elevate income, state governments levy a wide vary of taxes. These usually come with taxes on assets, source of revenue, and gross sales, they usually range significantly through state. In truth, in some portions of the rustic, citizens are exempt from paying a number of of those tax classes altogether.

According to the Tax Foundation, an impartial, nonprofit, tax coverage analysis group, state tax collections in 2021 totaled $2,579 in line with capita in Georgia, the 8th lowest amongst states.

The general tax burden in Georgia, which is a measure of taxes paid as a proportion of annual source of revenue, was once 4.6% of the state’s source of revenue in line with capita of $55,786. For comparability, the in line with capita state source of revenue tax burden national stands at 6.0%.

All knowledge on this tale is from the Tax Foundation record Facts & Figures 2023: How Does Your State Compare from the Tax Foundation, an impartial, nonprofit, tax coverage analysis group. Figures don’t come with taxes levied on the native or federal stage.

Rank State State tax collections in line with capita in fiscal 2021 ($) Avg. annual profits in 2022 ($) State tax burden (%)
1 Vermont 6,356 61,882 10.3
2 California 6,325 76,614 8.3
3 Connecticut 6,120 83,294 7.3
4 Hawaii 5,582 60,947 9.2
5 Minnesota 5,571 66,280 8.4
6 Delaware 5,378 59,931 9.0
7 Massachusetts 5,202 83,653 6.2
8 North Dakota 5,044 64,524 7.8
9 New York 4,714 76,837 6.1
10 New Jersey 4,714 77,016 6.1
11 Illinois 4,382 67,244 6.5
12 Washington 4,214 73,775 5.7
13 Oregon 4,192 61,596 6.8
14 Maryland 4,091 69,817 5.9
15 Maine 3,973 58,484 6.8
16 Rhode Island 3,965 64,376 6.2
17 Kansas 3,958 58,924 6.7
18 Indiana 3,915 56,497 6.9
19 Arkansas 3,875 50,625 7.7
20 Pennsylvania 3,824 64,279 5.9
21 Utah 3,784 56,019 6.8
22 Wisconsin 3,782 59,626 6.3
23 Virginia 3,741 66,305 5.6
24 Iowa 3,701 57,163 6.5
25 Nebraska 3,545 61,205 5.8
26 New Mexico 3,531 50,311 7.0
27 Montana 3,514 56,949 6.2
28 Michigan 3,426 56,494 6.1
29 Idaho 3,405 52,369 6.5
30 West Virginia 3,391 48,488 7.0
31 Nevada 3,313 60,213 5.5
32 North Carolina 3,290 56,173 5.9
33 Kentucky 3,242 51,266 6.3
34 Wyoming 3,239 69,666 4.6
35 Colorado 3,238 70,706 4.6
36 Mississippi 3,171 45,881 6.9
37 Ohio 2,963 56,879 5.2
38 Tennessee 2,864 56,560 5.1
39 Arizona 2,861 55,487 5.2
40 Oklahoma 2,834 53,870 5.3
41 Alabama 2,828 49,769 5.7
42 Louisiana 2,651 54,217 4.9
43 Georgia 2,579 55,786 4.6
44 South Carolina 2,560 52,467 4.9
45 Missouri 2,447 55,325 4.4
46 South Dakota 2,401 64,462 3.7
47 New Hampshire 2,313 73,200 3.2
48 Florida 2,264 62,270 3.6
49 Texas 2,214 59,865 3.7
50 Alaska 1,438 65,813 2.2

 


