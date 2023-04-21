How Much Colorado Taxes Its Residents Compared to Other States | Colorado

As the sayings move, taxes are one of the most few certainties in lifestyles, and the yearly ritual of filling them with the IRS isn’t one who many of us glance ahead to. The moderate American paid $10,845 in federal source of revenue taxes on my own in 2020. But, whilst everyone seems to be topic to the similar federal tax regulations, states even have the authority to set their very own tax coverage, and precisely how a lot you find yourself paying relies in large part on the place you reside.

To elevate earnings, state governments levy a extensive vary of taxes. These generally come with taxes on belongings, source of revenue, and gross sales, they usually range significantly by way of state. In truth, in some portions of the rustic, citizens are exempt from paying a number of of those tax classes altogether.

According to the Tax Foundation, an unbiased, nonprofit, tax coverage analysis group, state tax collections in 2021 totaled $3,238 in line with capita in Colorado, the sixteenth lowest amongst states.

The general tax burden in Colorado, which is a measure of taxes paid as a percentage of annual source of revenue, used to be 4.6% of the state’s source of revenue in line with capita of $70,706. For comparability, the in line with capita state source of revenue tax burden national stands at 6.0%.

All information on this tale is from the Tax Foundation file Facts & Figures 2023: How Does Your State Compare from the Tax Foundation, an unbiased, nonprofit, tax coverage analysis group. Figures don’t come with taxes levied on the native or federal degree.

