How many people have died running the London marathon?

The 2023 London Marathon is ready to go back this weekend, with round 50,000 runners because of compete.

For the previous 3 years, the tournament used to be moved from its conventional spring slot because of the coronavirus.

Last 12 months, over 40,000 runners tried the 26.2-mile path. Kenyan long-distance runner Amos Kipruto gained the males’s race in 2:04.39. Yalemzerf Yehualaw recovered from a overdue fall to provide a dominant efficiency in the girls’s race and clinch gold.

Over the years, there have been a couple of instances the place runners have sadly kicked the bucket throughout and after the marathon.

But how many people have died at the London Marathon since its first race? Mail Sport supplies the solutions underneath.

How many people have died at the London Marathon?

Since the inaugural race in 1981, a complete of 13 runners have died.

According to Peak Performance, seven cardiac deaths happened between 1991 and 2003.

In 2007, David Rodgers died after finishing his first London Marathon as a result of he drank an excessive amount of water. Rogers, 29, collapsed at the finish of the race and kicked the bucket in Charing Cross Hospital.

Five years later, a 30-year-old girl collapsed and died whilst running in the London Marathon. She collapsed at Birdcage Walk, close to St James’ Park, on the ultimate stretch of the 26.2-mile path.

A 12 months later, Claire Squires suffered a cardiac arrest and not regained awareness in opposition to the finish of the race.

Captain David Seath, suffered a suspected cardiac arrest whilst running the 26.2-mile path in 2016 and later died in clinic. Seath used to be a hearth enhance group commander in the 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery.

In 2018, Matt Campbell – who gave the impression on Masterchef: The Professionals – died after running the hottest-ever London Marathon.

Campbell collapsed throughout the marathon simply 4 miles from the end.

Last 12 months, A 36-year-old guy died after collapsing simply two miles from the completing line. Despite receiving quick scientific remedy and ambulance help inside 3 mins, the player later died in the clinic.

Matt Campbell, 29, died after collapsing at the 22.5mile mark of the London Marathon

Captain David Seath (R) suffered a suspected cardiac arrest whilst running the marathon in 2016

When is the London Marathon?

This 12 months’s London Marathon will happen on Sunday, April 23.

The tournament can be hung on its conventional date for the first time since 2019. For the earlier 3 years, the race came about in October.

Every 12 months, the marathon will get underway at round 9am and lasts all day.

Runners who end the tournament past the seven-hour cut-off duration is not going to obtain a medal.

The London Marathon is ready to go back this weekend for its first April race since 2019

The 26.2 mile course begins close to Blackheath in Greenwich and runners will pass the end line at the Mall by way of Buckingham Palace

What is the course?

The London Marathon course has most commonly remained the similar since 1981.

Those competing will get started in Greenwich, which serves as the impartial location for measuring all time zones round the international.

At round the midway level, runners will cross the Cutty Sark and the Shard earlier than crossing Tower Bridge.

They will then run alongside Victoria Embankment to Westminster, passing the London Eye, earlier than heading in the course of Canary Wharf.

Heading into the ultimate stretch, runners will cross Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. They will then flip onto The Mall and head in opposition to the end line, which is located close to Buckingham Palace.