



Stephen Curry is a basketball participant who’s extensively considered the largest offensive participant in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) historical past. He has received 4 championships, two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and is thought of as an all-time stylistic innovative. In a up to date playoff sequence against the Sacramento Kings, he showcased his abilities in considered one of the highest playoff performances of his profession. However, in spite of the many items he possesses, Curry has one main weak point, and this is his dimension.

Although Curry isn’t as small as Muggsy Bogues, he’s nonetheless regarded as small for a basketball participant. Over the previous a number of years, he has bulked up significantly, and his protection has progressed. Still, his dimension limits his effectiveness against higher gamers. Curry shoulders the whole shot-creating burden of the Golden State Warriors’ offense and runs round a mile-and-a-half according to sport on offense on my own, consistent with NBA.com monitoring information.

In the fourth quarter, striking a 6-foot-2 guard expending such a lot power against a 6-foot-8 weapon of mass destruction is a drawback for Curry. This was once a concept that LeBron James lived via all over his height. James relentlessly sought out the maximum favorable matchups overdue in video games and turned them into roadkill. The highest model of James was once an apex predator, and he nonetheless summons a model of his more youthful self for short stretches when the sport calls for it.

In the Lakers’ contemporary sport against the Warriors, James used a fundamental “switch” protection to tire out Curry. James pressured Curry to change onto him 8 occasions in the fourth quarter, ensuing in 11 of the Lakers’ 27 fourth-quarter issues. The technique was once immensely a hit, with a median of one.375 issues according to 100 possessions. This is greater than the common season’s best offense in NBA historical past, which posted 1.186 issues according to ownership.

Moreover, this technique now not best tires out Curry offensively but additionally defensively. Curry performed for 42 mins in the sport. Still, he shot simply 4-of-11 from the flooring and 1-of-4 from deep in the fourth quarter. Doing so whilst additionally enjoying on-ball protection on nearly each ownership down the stretch made Curry drained although he was once rarely unhealthy offensively.

In conclusion, in spite of being regarded as the largest offensive participant in NBA historical past, Curry has a significant weak point, and this is his dimension. By the usage of switch-hunting protection, James was once ready to tire Curry out offensively and defensively. This tactic is a



