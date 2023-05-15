How Land Diversity in Georgia Compares to Other States | Georgia

Spanning just about 3.8 million sq. miles, the United States is without doubt one of the biggest international locations in the sector by way of general landmass. From the Smokey Mountains to the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains to the Great Lakes, additionally it is one of the geographically numerous.

Not all states in the Lower 48 are similarly endowed with that variety, on the other hand. Some are outlined in large part by way of their geographic uniformity, whilst others have a variety of various landscapes, together with mountains, deserts, farmland, forests, lakes, and towns. (If you favor mountains, that is the highest point in every state.)

Based on a land variety index, created the use of knowledge from the U.S. Geological Survey, Georgia ranks as having the thirty first maximum numerous panorama of the Lower 48 states, with a 60.8% chance that two randomly decided on parcels would have a special land duvet kind.

Of Georgia’s general floor house of 59,425 sq. miles, wooded area and forest is the commonest form of land duvet, accounting for 58.2% of the state’s house.

