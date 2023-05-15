How Land Diversity in Colorado Compares to Other States | Colorado

Spanning just about 3.8 million sq. miles, the United States is among the greatest international locations in the sector by means of general landmass. From the Smokey Mountains to the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains to the Great Lakes, it’s also one of the vital geographically various.

Not all states in the Lower 48 are similarly endowed with that range, on the other hand. Some are outlined in large part by means of their geographic uniformity, whilst others have a variety of various landscapes, together with mountains, deserts, farmland, forests, lakes, and towns. (If you favor mountains, that is the highest point in every state.)

Based on a land range index, created the usage of knowledge from the U.S. Geological Survey, Colorado ranks as having the 6th maximum various panorama of the Lower 48 states, with a 76.6% probability that two randomly decided on parcels would have a distinct land quilt kind.

Of Colorado’s general floor space of 104,094 sq. miles, shrub and herb crops is the commonest form of land quilt, accounting for 31.4% of the state’s space.

