How Jack Eichel shook off Matthew Tkachuk’s massive hit

Matthew Tkachuk’s hit on Jack Eichel in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final had the prospective to be a devastating blow for the Vegas Golden Knights. However, the staff confirmed outstanding resilience and Eichel himself displayed toughness by way of returning to the sport within the 3rd length after being hit.

Despite being down 4-0, Tkachuk determined to make his presence felt by way of leveling an enormous hit on Eichel within the death moments of the second one length. The hit brought about Eichel to head immediately to the dressing room and now not go back till the 3rd length, however he didn’t let the damage get in the way in which of serving to his staff win.

Jack Eichel heads to the dressing room following this hit from Matthew Tkachuk.

Eichel’s damage can have been a big turning level within the sport and the collection, however his show of power and resilience was once a second that galvanized his teammates.

It turns in the market was once no controversy across the hit, with all sides agreeing that it was once a blank, onerous hit. Tkachuk defined, “It doesn’t matter who you are, you shouldn’t be going through the middle with your head down. You’re going to get hit. I mean, I would get hit too if I had my head down in the middle. It’s nothing. It’s not a big deal. He’s a really good player, and really good players can get hit too.”

Eichel himself mentioned, “I kind of blame myself a bit. I lose the puck, and then I’m reaching for it, and I trip, and he’s right there. So, I didn’t really say anything that it was a dirty hit or anything. I’ll have to look at it again, but you don’t want to put yourself in that position. Unfortunately, he finishes a good hit. But you know, I’m fine now, so we’ll just move on.” - Advertisement -

Although Eichel was once obviously in discomfort after the hit, he returned to the sport within the 3rd length or even arrange a purpose on his subsequent shift after the Panthers lower the result in 4-1. This show of toughness helped stave off any likelihood of a comeback and secured Vegas’s 2-0 collection lead over the Panthers.

