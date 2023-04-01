How Iowa Ended South Carolina’s Storied Perfect Season

DALLAS — As the victories fixed, 42 in a row throughout two seasons, Coach Dawn Staley stated that whilst South Carolina didn’t really feel drive, precisely, it did sense the load of expectation because it sought a 2d consecutive ladies’s N.C.A.A. basketball championship.

Going undefeated in the course of the first 36 video games of this season, Staley mentioned, was once “extremely hard” in an technology of rising parity.

“You have to be levels above everybody else because you get everybody’s best effort every time you step on the floor,” Staley mentioned. “And you can’t have any slippage.”

South Carolina by no means panicked in aggravating moments all through this N.C.A.A. event. But close to the tip of Friday’s nationwide semifinal in opposition to Iowa, the resilient Gamecocks drew inside of 1 level with simply over 4 mins left, then flinched with 3 consecutive turnovers. And when the Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark neglected a 3-point strive with 21 seconds closing, it was once Iowa, now not South Carolina with its tall rebounders, that secured the ball with a 2-point lead.