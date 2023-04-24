How Gas Taxes in Georgia Compare to Other States | Georgia

Last June, the typical worth of a gallon of gas in the United States exceeded $5 for the primary time in the country’s historical past. The two largest reasons had been the sluggish finish of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ensuing in Western countries implementing embargoes on Russian oil, with the U.S. banning Russian oil totally in March 2022.

Since then, fuel costs have fallen back off, however stay neatly above any pre-pandemic per thirty days reasonable going again greater than 5 years. Depending at the state, the typical quantity Americans are paying on the pump varies from somewhat over $3 to just about $5. That variance is in large part the results of other transportation and refining prices and, in fact, taxes.

- Advertisement -

While the government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on each and every gallon of fuel offered in the United States, every state provides by itself excise tax on best of that. State-imposed fuel taxes and costs can account for anyplace from 2.3% of the whole value of fuel to 16.5%, relying on the place you reside.

In Georgia, gas is taxed at a charge of 31.20 cents consistent with gallon, the 18th best possible amongst states. With a gallon of fuel costing a mean of $3.38 in Georgia in mid-April 2023, state fuel taxes account for approximately 9.2% of the whole value of gas.

Based on knowledge from the Federal Highway Administration, gas intake used to be round 825 gallons consistent with authorized motive force in 2021, which means the standard motorist spent an estimated $257 in state fuel taxes on my own that 12 months.

- Advertisement -

Data on average state gas taxes as of April 2023 from trade tax compliance platform IGEN. State fuel taxes don’t come with the federal fuel tax of 18.4 cents consistent with gallon. Supplemental knowledge at the reasonable worth of standard fuel by way of state got here from AAA and is present as of April 11, 2023. Data on motor gas intake and the selection of authorized drivers used to calculate annual motor gas intake consistent with authorized motive force by way of state got here from the Federal Highway Administration and is for 2021.