Monday, April 24, 2023
type here...
Colorado

How Gas Taxes in Colorado Compare to Other States | Colorado

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
How Gas Taxes in Colorado Compare to Other States | Colorado


Last June, the common worth of a gallon of fuel in the United States exceeded $5 for the primary time in the country’s historical past. The two greatest reasons had been the slow finish of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ensuing in Western international locations enforcing embargoes on Russian oil, with the U.S. banning Russian oil totally in March 2022.

Since then, fuel costs have fallen back off, however stay neatly above any pre-pandemic per thirty days moderate going again greater than 5 years. Depending at the state, the common quantity Americans are paying on the pump varies from a bit over $3 to just about $5. That variance is in large part the results of other transportation and refining prices and, in fact, taxes.

- Advertisement -

While the government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on each and every gallon of fuel bought in the United States, every state provides by itself excise tax on most sensible of that. State-imposed fuel taxes and costs can account for anyplace from 2.3% of the full price of fuel to 16.5%, relying on the place you reside.

In Colorado, fuel is taxed at a charge of twenty-two cents consistent with gallon, tied because the eleventh lowest amongst states. With a gallon of fuel costing a mean of $3.50 in Colorado in mid-April 2023, state fuel taxes account for approximately 6.3% of the full price of gasoline.

Based on information from the Federal Highway Administration, gasoline intake used to be round 692 gallons consistent with authorized motive force in 2021, that means the standard motorist spent an estimated $152 in state fuel taxes by myself that yr.

- Advertisement -

Data on average state gas taxes as of April 2023 from industry tax compliance platform IGEN. State fuel taxes don’t come with the federal fuel tax of 18.4 cents consistent with gallon. Supplemental information at the moderate worth of standard fuel by means of state got here from AAA and is present as of April 11, 2023. Data on motor gasoline intake and the choice of authorized drivers used to calculate annual motor gasoline intake consistent with authorized motive force by means of state got here from the Federal Highway Administration and is for 2021.

 

Rank State Gasoline tax (cents consistent with gal.) Avg. price of a gal. of standard fuel; April 2023 ($) State fuel taxes as pct. of fuel worth (%) State fuel tax spending consistent with capita ($)
1 Pennsylvania 61.10 3.70 16.5 419
2 California 53.90 4.89 11.0 342
3 Washington 49.40 4.40 11.2 284
4 Maryland 42.70 3.54 12.1 295
5 Illinois 42.30 3.98 10.6 296
6 New Jersey 42.10 3.40 12.4 283
7 North Carolina 40.50 3.44 11.8 329
8 Ohio 38.50 3.66 10.5 303
9 Oregon 38.00 3.99 9.5 275
10 West Virginia 37.20 3.58 10.4 433
11 Utah 36.40 3.67 9.9 295
12 Florida 35.23 3.58 9.8 243
13 Rhode Island 34.00 3.36 10.1 196
14 Indiana 33.00 3.59 9.2 322
14 Montana 33.00 3.31 10.0 341
16 Vermont 32.37 3.45 9.4 241
17 Idaho 32.00 3.55 9.0 303
18 Georgia 31.20 3.38 9.2 257
19 Wisconsin 30.90 3.48 8.9 253
20 Maine 30.00 3.43 8.8 240
21 Nebraska 29.00 3.42 8.5 293
22 Michigan 28.60 3.61 7.9 199
23 Minnesota 28.50 3.42 8.3 224
24 Alabama 28.00 3.28 8.5 298
24 South Carolina 28.00 3.32 8.4 265
24 South Dakota 28.00 3.43 8.2 322
24 Virginia 28.00 3.46 8.1 249
28 Iowa 27.00 3.41 7.9 279
29 Kentucky 26.60 3.41 7.8 274
30 Tennessee 26.00 3.31 7.9 239
31 Arkansas 24.60 3.19 7.7 245
32 Kansas 24.00 3.23 7.4 211
32 Massachusetts 24.00 3.35 7.2 146
32 Wyoming 24.00 3.34 7.2 411
35 Delaware 23.00 3.48 6.6 158
35 Nevada 23.00 4.24 5.4 176
35 North Dakota 23.00 3.38 6.8 294
38 New Hampshire 22.20 3.30 6.7 155
39 Colorado 22.00 3.50 6.3 152
39 Missouri 22.00 3.26 6.7 223
41 Connecticut 20.00 3.43 5.8 131
41 Louisiana 20.00 3.28 6.1 176
41 Texas 20.00 3.26 6.1 222
44 Oklahoma 19.00 3.28 5.8 213
45 New York 18.15 3.56 5.1 104
46 Arizona 18.00 4.42 4.1 127
46 Mississippi 18.00 3.14 5.7 221
48 New Mexico 17.00 3.55 4.8 204
49 Hawaii 16.00 4.78 3.3 82
50 Alaska 8.95 3.85 2.3 68

 

- Advertisement -


This article First seemed in the center square

Previous article
‘Jealous ex-boyfriend’ kills Rome woman in murder-suicide, family say

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks