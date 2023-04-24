How Gas Taxes in Colorado Compare to Other States | Colorado

Last June, the common worth of a gallon of fuel in the United States exceeded $5 for the primary time in the country’s historical past. The two greatest reasons had been the slow finish of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ensuing in Western international locations enforcing embargoes on Russian oil, with the U.S. banning Russian oil totally in March 2022.

Since then, fuel costs have fallen back off, however stay neatly above any pre-pandemic per thirty days moderate going again greater than 5 years. Depending at the state, the common quantity Americans are paying on the pump varies from a bit over $3 to just about $5. That variance is in large part the results of other transportation and refining prices and, in fact, taxes.

While the government levies a tax of 18.4 cents on each and every gallon of fuel bought in the United States, every state provides by itself excise tax on most sensible of that. State-imposed fuel taxes and costs can account for anyplace from 2.3% of the full price of fuel to 16.5%, relying on the place you reside.

In Colorado, fuel is taxed at a charge of twenty-two cents consistent with gallon, tied because the eleventh lowest amongst states. With a gallon of fuel costing a mean of $3.50 in Colorado in mid-April 2023, state fuel taxes account for approximately 6.3% of the full price of gasoline.

Based on information from the Federal Highway Administration, gasoline intake used to be round 692 gallons consistent with authorized motive force in 2021, that means the standard motorist spent an estimated $152 in state fuel taxes by myself that yr.

Data on average state gas taxes as of April 2023 from industry tax compliance platform IGEN. State fuel taxes don’t come with the federal fuel tax of 18.4 cents consistent with gallon. Supplemental information at the moderate worth of standard fuel by means of state got here from AAA and is present as of April 11, 2023. Data on motor gasoline intake and the choice of authorized drivers used to calculate annual motor gasoline intake consistent with authorized motive force by means of state got here from the Federal Highway Administration and is for 2021.