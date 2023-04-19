How Fox News covered its $787.5-million settlement with Dominion

Comment

Newscasts and headlines had been ruled Tuesday by way of stories that Dominion Voting Systems had settled it defamation case towards Fox News for a staggering $787 million. - Advertisement - Except, this is, on Fox News. One of few Fox hosts to say the settlement in any respect on Tuesday, Neil Cavuto, knowledgeable his audience of the large sum, bringing up the Wall Street Journal. On later publicizes, the community’s media analyst Howard Kurtz introduced that “a Dominion lawyer gave reporters a dollar figure for the settlement,” with out citing what it used to be. “But I have not been able to independently confirm that.”

Compare that to rival networks CNN and MSNBC, which blanketed protection of the settlement into Wednesday morning. Or to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal (which, like Fox, is managed by way of Rupert Murdoch), which ran the news on their front pages.

- Advertisement - Dominion had sued Fox for $1.6 billion, claiming the community defamed the vote casting generation corporate for knowingly or recklessly airing false election fraud claims about vote casting machines undermining the 2020 election. The monumental dimension of the settlement — most likely the biggest of its type in U.S. historical past — used to be reported simply hours after a jury used to be decided on on Tuesday.

Only a handful of Fox methods mentioned the lawsuit’s blockbuster conclusion in any respect, in keeping with a seek of display transcripts.

Host Sean Hannity opened his display — the place a few of conspiracy theories about Dominion discovered a welcome house in 2020 — with no point out of the settlement, however somewhat previewing subjects reminiscent of protests in Chicago and calling Tax Day probably the most yr’s “worst days.”

- Advertisement - Tucker Carlson — whose stated a Trump-aligned lawyer sharing conspiracy theories about Dominion on Fox used to be “lying” in non-public texts that surfaced right through the lawsuit — likewise didn’t communicate concerning the case right through his hour-long program. Instead, he ran the second one part of an interview with Elon Musk and criticized marketing campaign monetary disclosures from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

And over on Foxnews.com, the story concerning the settlement ran fewer than 200 phrases. The first quote got here from the pass judgement on who “praised both parties for their handling of the case,” the object said.

Elsewhere on Fox, hosts gave audience the fundamental run-down of the case. But audience who watched simplest Fox News may now not know main beats of the saga, such at the truth that ultimate month pass judgement on Eric M. Davis forbid Fox from arguing in court docket that the election fraud claims could have been true. (Evidence confirmed it’s “CRYSTAL clear” they had been false, the pass judgement on wrote in an opinion.)

After the settlement used to be reached, Fox launched a commentary acknowledging it had aired false claims, which used to be learn on air by way of Kurtz and a handful of anchors: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. The settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

But the community did little to elaborate. The brief tale on Fox’s web site, for instance, by no means discussed how the pass judgement on reprimanded Fox right through pretrial hearings over lacking proof, and stated it had a “credibility problem.”

Kurtz, who hosts “MediaBuzz,” published in February that he were prohibited by way of Fox from masking the Dominion case. “The company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now.”

That obviously modified; Kurtz used to be within the Delaware court docket the place the case used to be being heard on Tuesday. Shortly after the jury used to be decided on within the morning, he gave the impression on Fox in a three-minute lengthy section and previewed the outlet statements anticipated later within the day. They had been by no means delivered, because the startling news of the 1th-hour settlement broke that afternoon.

Kurtz could have due to this fact delivered the community’s maximum hard-hitting protection of itself when he paraphrased a commentary launched past due Tuesday by way of the executive govt of Dominion: “Fox has admitted telling lies about Dominion.”